Tashkent Modernism XX/XXI: A Research and Preservation Project for Uzbekistan's Architectural Heritage

Save this picture! Exhibition Hall of the Union of Artists, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 2022. Image Courtesy of Armin Linke

Tashkent, the capital city of Uzbekistan, stands as one of the most populous cities in Central Asia. Situated in the northeastern part of the country, near the border with Kazakhstan, Tashkent has been profoundly shaped and influenced by diverse cultures throughout its history. The most significant transformation of its urban landscape occurred during the Soviet era when the city was rebuilt as a model Soviet city, following the 1966 earthquake that caused substantial damage. During this reconstruction, architects from various regions of the Soviet Union collaborated with local experts, resulting in a unique form of architectural modernism that harmoniously integrated elements of Islamic architecture, indigenous creativity, and cutting-edge engineering achievements of that era. At that time, Tashkent held the esteemed status of a prominent international city in the East.

In an effort to preserve the modernist architecture and heritage in the Uzbek capital, while raising awareness of its importance, the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF) has announced its inaugural conference, "Where in the World Is Tashkent", scheduled to take place on October 18-19, 2023, as part of the Tashkent Modernism XX/XXI research and preservation project. The project was initiated and commissioned by ACDF and coordinated by Grace, a Milan-based architecture studio.

+ 10

The roots of Tashkent's modernism can be traced back to ambitious urban redevelopment plans from the early 1960s, aimed at a comprehensive modernization of the city. Following the destructive 1966 earthquake, which leveled significant portions of Tashkent, these plans were expedited. Between the natural disaster and the redevelopment, very little of Tashkent's ancient architectural heritage remained intact, with only a handful of structures along the historic Silk Road, dating back to the city's role as a vital trade and transit hub. In the aftermath of the Soviet Union's dissolution, a substantial portion of this architectural legacy faced neglect, redevelopment, or the looming threat of demolition. In more recent years, the city's focus has shifted towards contemporary modernization, with the construction of high-rise buildings and the demolition of older urban structures. This has led to a disregard for the city's diverse architectural heritages, resulting in rapid changes that may not necessarily align with the city's unique character.

Recognizing the gradual disappearance of these structures, the ACDF launched an extensive campaign to increase awareness of their historical significance and prevent their destruction. Bringing together global expertise to facilitate a collaborative exchange of ideas, the conference “Where in the World Is Tashkent” borrowing its name from the “Where in the World Is Chicago?” event held in 2000 seeks to formulate a comprehensive preservation plan for Tashkent's architectural heritage. Furthermore, the conference aims to retrospectively connect the Uzbek capital with other cities worldwide that played a significant role in the modernist movement.

The event will take place at the State Museum of Arts in Tashkent, one of the buildings that will undergo partial renovation in preparation for the conference. It will feature a keynote lecture by architect Rem Koolhaas and presentations by other distinguished speakers, including James M. Bradburne, the General Director of the Pinacoteca di Brera and Biblioteca Nazionale Braidense; Sumayya Vally, Principal of Counterspace and Professor of Practice at UCL; Shumon Basar, writer, and curator; Eduardo A. Escalante Carrillo, Director of the Anthropology and History Museum of the State of Mexico; Noura Al Sayeh-Holtrop, Advisor for Heritage Projects at the Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities; Andreas Ruby, Director of the Swiss Architecture Museum (S AM); Lorenza Baroncelli, Director of MAXXI Architettura; Davide Del Curto, Associate professor of Architectural Restoration at Politecnico di Milano; Gayane Umerova, Chairperson of the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation, and various other Uzbek and international preservation experts, architects, and historians. You can find more information about the conference here.

Initially part of the Tashkent Modernism XX/XXI project, which was presented at the Tashkent Modernism.Index exhibition held at Triennale Milano in April of this year, a collaboration with artist Armin Linke will also be exhibited in Tashkent in October. The artworks depict a selection of iconic Modernist buildings, captured in 2021 and 2022, like the State Museum of Arts of Uzbekistan, the Tashkent Circus, the Tashkent Television Center, the Panoramic Cinema, the Tashkent Metro, the Exhibition Hall of the Union of Artists, and so many more. Discover below a selection of these artworks.

Moreover, in November 2023, the ACDF will present an exhibition curated by architect Wael Al Awar, focusing on Tashkent Modernism, at the Sharjah Architecture Triennial. This project will offer an in-depth examination of the changes experienced by three modernist structures in Tashkent: the State Museum of Arts, Zarafshan Restaurant, and Samarkand Teahouse (now Oriental School), tracing their transformations since their initial construction. In 2024, another exhibition on Tashkent Modernism will take place at the S AM Swiss Architecture Museum, curated by the S AM team and Ekaterina Golovatyuk, coinciding with Architekturwoche Basel and Design Miami/Basel. This show will highlight examples from other countries involved in the preservation of modernist heritage.

Aligned with the same ideas of heritage and preservation, the Uzbekistan National Pavilion at the 2023 Venice Biennale, curated by Studio KO, focused on the country's rich heritage as a potential tool and inspiration for developing a more sustainable future. In fact, the studio worked for over two years alongside the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF), designing the Center for Contemporary Arts and initiatives to restore and rehabilitate vernacular houses, transforming them into artist residencies. "Unbuild Together" aimed to showcase the possibility of a future architecture that does not rely solely on technological advancements but, rather, on learning from the past and creating a multi-layered modernity that encompasses a mixture of influences.