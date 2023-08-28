Mario Botta's Residenza Cittadella Captured by Paul Clemence in Lugano, Switzerland

In the center of the city of Lugano, Switzerland, architect Mario Botta has designed a new housing solution on the foundations of the former Cinema Teatro Cittadella. Captured by Paul Clemence, this photo series displays the new residence in a city rich with an artistic and cultural past. The residential complex is located near the ancient basilica of the Sacred Heart of Lugano, nestled in a quiet area away from city traffic.

The former Citadella Cinema Theater, where the scheme is now located, once stood as an iconic cultural hub in Lugano. Opened in the 1960s, the building has been embedded in the collective memories of the neighborhood, closing permanently in 2015. The design of the residence embraces this heritage and tradition and pairs it with services and amenities for the entire complex.

Just a few steps away from the center of Lugano, the Citadella Residence is located on a lakeside. It is very well connected through public transport and by walking. The complex marries city life with the safety and services of the residents. The design aims to consider the holistic experience of the city, from grocery shopping to local venues, restaurants, and local activities. Moreover, it aims to accommodate private individuals, professionals, students, and families “inside and outside the home.”

Rising over 7 floors, the architecture is stacked with progressive setbacks that create the formation of the exterior colonnade. On the ground floor, a multi-purpose room and commercial space are located. Two elevators provide accessibility to the upper floor, where 46 apartments are located. The basement is a commons space that hosts 4 laundry rooms and 47 storage rooms for each tenant. The building was designed with durable materials, focusing on energy efficiency in its systems, windows, and envelope.

Mario Botta is one of the most influential Swiss architects, defining himself as a stonemason. The architect has realized a vast number of projects of different typologies, from homes, museums, wellness centers, and churches. During Milano Arch Week 2019, ArchDaily had the chance to interview the well-renowned architect about his processes and the main principles of his work. Botta became a “craftsman of space”, through his most notable San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and Church of San Giovanni Battista in Switzerland. His use of masonry created a new language of modernism that contrasts the density of materials. Most recently, the architect designed a novel thermal wellness spa along the Limmat River in Baden, Switzerland. The Fortyseven Thermal Wellness Spa revitalizes the historical legacy of the spa and presents wellness culture through a modern lens.