  3. Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic

Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic

From the pre-Columbian period of the Americas –during which cultures such as the Olmec, Maya, Purepecha, and Mexica (Aztec) thrived– to the modern era where architecture has been influenced by social movements and even natural disasters, Mexican architecture showcases a valuable architectural expression, with its own unique voice and distinctive characteristics. Nobel Literature Laureate Octavio Paz argued that architecture is an incorruptible witness to history. Likewise, the materials used to shape it have acted as protagonists of that history, enduring in many cases over time and evolving thanks to the generations of architects who have contributed to it, from different perspectives.

To trace a timeline, it is possible to take as a starting point pre-Hispanic architecture, which exhibited a diversity of nuances due to Mexico's vast territorial extension. This allowed diverse cultures to find their niche and develop their characteristic architectural styles. Subsequently, the era of Spanish colonization, which itself drew influence from Islamic architecture, represented a noteworthy turning point in architectural development. This phase endured until the advent of Mexican Independence in the 19th century. In turn, this marked the initiation of social and cultural movements, both during and after the Mexican Revolution in the early 20th century.

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 2 of 34
Temple of Kukulcan in 1924 - Yucatán. Image Courtesy of USGS photo by Jerome O. Kilmartin via Wikimedia Commons
Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 3 of 34
Palacio de Bellas Artes in 1915 - Mexico City - Public Domain. Image via Wikimedia Commons

During the 20th century, and as a result of the revolutionary period, Mexican architecture experienced a period of reconstruction and modernization. Architects such as María Luisa Dehesa, Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, Mario Pani, Ruth Rivera Marín, José Villagrán, and Luis Barragán, among others, played a fundamental role in the configuration of distinctive Mexican architecture, recognizable by its identity. This is characterized by the folkloric uniqueness of traditions and colors, a sensitivity to the relationship between architecture and its context, and a deep connection with the pre-Hispanic heritage.

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 4 of 34
Anahuacalli with Diego Rivera in 1964 - Mexico City. Image Courtesy of Archivo Diego Rivera y Frida Kahlo, Banco de México / Mediateca INAH

Throughout the entire transformation process, materials such as adobe, stone, wood, chukum, concrete, clay, and brick have maintained an almost unalterable presence. This demonstrates that they go beyond their formal and technical use, evolving into pivotal components of regional architecture. For this reason, we have compiled a series of projects that distinguish themselves through their utilization of these materials, offering an overview of contemporary architecture in Mexico.

Stone

Stones are notable for the diverse morphologies they display. Thanks to Mexico's expansive geography, the country possesses stones with varying textures, colors, and sizes. These range from sedimentary stones with light tones in the northern regions like Baja California, Sonora, and Chihuahua, to those of volcanic origin in Mexico City, exhibiting grayish hues. Their utilization not only evokes the pre-Hispanic heritage but also showcases a sophisticated aesthetic with contemporary undertones.

Anahuacalli Museum / Taller de Arquitectura - Mauricio Rocha

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 5 of 34
Anahuacalli Museum / Taller de Arquitectura - Mauricio Rocha. Image © Onnis Luque

Casa F133 / 0studio Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 6 of 34
Casa F133 / 0studio Arquitectura. Image © Lorena Darquea

House Enso II / HW-STUDIO

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 7 of 34
House Enso II / HW-STUDIO. Image © César Béjar

Petraia House / ARGDL

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 8 of 34
Petraia House / ARGDL. Image © Juan Manuel McGrath

UNAM Central Library / Juan O'Gorman

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 9 of 34
UNAM Central Library / Juan O'Gorman. Image © María González

Adobe

Adobe is a non-combustible material that has been used since pre-Hispanic times in regions such as Oaxaca, Puebla, and Michoacán. It is widely valued for its low cost and reduced environmental impact since its main component –earth– is locally sourced. It is frequently used in the form of blocks for constructing walls. This material capitalizes on the country's tradition of craftsmanship, allowing it to be customized in terms of size and thickness to meet the climate demands of each region. This adaptability contributes to providing advantageous thermal properties to the interiors of spaces.

Casa Rosales / Israel Espin

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 10 of 34
Casa Rosales / Israel Espin. Image © Zaickz - Francisco Mosqueda

Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 11 of 34
Plúmula Workshop House / Espacio 18 Arquitectura. Image © Camila Cossio

Hilo House / Zeller & Moye

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 12 of 34
Hilo House / Zeller & Moye. Image © Jaime Navarro

Centinela Chapel / estudio ALA

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 13 of 34
Centinela Chapel / estudio ALA. Image © César Béjar

K’umanchikua House / Moro Taller de Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 14 of 34
K’umanchikua House / Moro Taller de Arquitectura. Image © César Béjar

Chukum

This material is a stucco technique, which has a deep cultural significance. Although it fell into disuse during the period of Spanish colonization, it remained entrenched in Mayan culture due to its origins in the southern region of the country. The production process entails using the bark of the chukum tree (Havardia albicans), which is boiled and blended with cement. This results in an earthy paste with waterproof properties. In addition, when this paste comes into contact with water in pools and ponds, it creates a visual effect that brings out the turquoise tones of the water.

Geology Museum / Estudio MMX

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 15 of 34
Geology Museum / Estudio MMX. Image © Dane Alonso

Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 16 of 34
Cuatro cielos / VOID Studio. Image © Zaickz Moz

Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 17 of 34
Casona Los Cedros Hotel/ Laura Lecué - Collectif como. Image © Manolo R Solís

Salvatierra 150 Building / P11 ARQUITECTOS

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 18 of 34
Salvatierra 150 Building / P11 ARQUITECTOS. Image © Eduardo Calvo

Cocol House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción + Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 19 of 34
Cocol House / Workshop, Diseño y Construcción + Taller Estilo Arquitectura. Image © Tamara Uribe

Wood

While wood is a common material in many countries, the utilization of native species and traditional techniques give rise to its unique expressions, either on its own or in combination with other materials. Its versatility allows the use of wood as a structural system, as well as in the construction of floors, ceilings, and walls, highlighting an intrinsic connection with nature. This connection is especially evident in wooded areas close to the sea and coasts, such as Puerto Escondido and Yucatan.

House in El Torón / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 20 of 34
House in El Torón / IUA Ignacio Urquiza Arquitectos. Image © Onnis Luque

Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 21 of 34
Valle San Nicolás Club House / Sordo Madaleno Arquitectos. Image © Rafael Gamo

Naila House / BAAQ'

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 22 of 34
Naila House / BAAQ' . Image © Edmund Sumner

Avandaro 333 Residential Complex / Zozaya Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 23 of 34
Avandaro 333 Residential Complex / Zozaya Arquitectos. Image © César Belio

Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 24 of 34
Tapachula Station / Colectivo C733. Image © Rafael Gamo

Brick

It is one of the oldest materials in the world, but in Mexico, its use found an intersection with the traditional clay craftwork that permeates throughout the country, especially in regions such as Oaxaca, Jalisco, and Mexico City. In this way, bricks find extensive use in Mexican architecture, due to their aesthetic qualities reminiscent of craftsmanship, which encourage their use in an exposed manner in facades and walls, in addition to their low cost.

Matamoros Market / Colectivo C733

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 25 of 34
Matamoros Market / Colectivo C733. Image © Rafael Gamo

Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 26 of 34
Nakasone House / Escobedo Soliz. Image © Ariadna Polo

Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 27 of 34
Pyrotechnics Museum / Taller de Arquitectura Miguel Montor. Image © Onnis Luque

La Ribera Center for Culture and Arts / ATELIER ARS

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 28 of 34
La Ribera Center for Culture and Arts / ATELIER ARS. Image © César Béjar

Guanajal House / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 29 of 34
Guanajal House / Cubo Rojo Arquitectura. Image © Jorge Succar

Concrete

The material that has undoubtedly been most strongly associated with modern architecture found a particular expression in Mexico through its experimental use during the 20th century and has remained a constant element in Mexican architecture ever since. Its use in the form of blocks often leans towards self-construction, a widespread practice in the country. Simultaneously, its implementation as a cast-in-place element takes on a vernacular character and, at times, acquires the pure forms and monumental characteristics of pre-Columbian architecture.

Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 30 of 34
Cortés Sea Research Center / Tatiana Bilbao. Image © Tonatiuh Armeta

Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 31 of 34
Tejocote House / González Muchow Arquitectura. Image © Ariadna Polo

Barajas House / Nomic

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 32 of 34
Barajas House / Nomic. Image © Ariel Serrano

Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 33 of 34
Oaxaca's Historical Archive Building / Mendaro Arquitectos. Image © Élena Marini Silvestri

Reading Rooms / Fernanda Canales

Save this picture!
Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic - Image 34 of 34
Reading Rooms / Fernanda Canales. Image © Jaime Navarro

Each material has its own language and unique history. In the field of architecture, this discipline is extremely dynamic and changing. Although Mexican architectural production is strongly influenced by its identity elements, it is also shaped day by day by the architects who participate in its various facets, in a global context marked by its diversity and openness to new technologies. From research, design, construction, curatorial work, and divulgation, this discipline is constantly enriched by multiple sources. It is truly exciting to contemplate what lies ahead in the coming decades.

Cite: Enrique Tovar. "Materials That Define the Contemporary Mexican Architectural Aesthetic" 22 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005554/materials-that-define-the-contemporary-mexican-architectural-aesthetic> ISSN 0719-8884

