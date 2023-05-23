Watch David Chipperfield, Francis Kéré, Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal Live at the 2023 Pritzker Prize Laureate Lecture & Panel Discussion

The Pritzker Architecture Prize presents The Role of Practice, the 2023 Laureate Lecture and Panel Discussion, today, Tuesday, May 23rd at 3:40 PM EEST, in partnership with the National Technical University of Athens, and with the participation of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, University of Patras and the Technical University of Crete.

The Pritzker Architecture Prize 2023 Laureate David Chipperfield will deliver the lecture, reflecting on architectural practice's role, responsibilities, and opportunities. Moreover, the 2023 winner will explore "how market forces have dominated architecture and become increasingly detached from its place, just as the challenges of the climate crisis, loss of biodiversity, and social inequality have heightened the urgency for a more proactive position". Alejandro Aravena, Jury Chair, and 2016 Laureate will introduce the lecture, which will be followed by a conversation between David Chipperfield, Francis Kéré, 2022 Laureate, and Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal, 2021 Laureates, as they each "reveal the successes and failures of their respective journeys which effected their architectural philosophies and works, and led them to the shared stage of the present".

Laureate of the 2023 Pritzker Architecture Prize, Sir David Alan Chipperfield CH, is the 52nd winner of the award founded in 1979, succeeding Francis Kéré in 2022, and Anne Lacaton and Jean-Philippe Vassal in 2021. Established by the Pritzker family of Chicago through the Hyatt Foundation, the international prize has the purpose of "honoring a living architect or architects whose built work demonstrates a combination of those qualities of talent, vision, and commitment, which has produced consistent and significant contributions to humanity and the built environment through the art of architecture".

The laureate receives a $100,000 grant, a formal citation certificate, and since 1987, a bronze medallion, based on designs of Louis Sullivan, the father of the skyscraper, with on one side the name of the prize, and on the other, the three famous words “firmness, commodity, and delight,” recalling Roman architect Vitruvius' fundamental principles of architecture of firmitas, utilitas, venustas. The award is conferred on the laureate/s at a ceremony held at an architecturally significant site throughout the world.

Past Pritzker Prize laureates include some of architecture's most significant names, among them are Rem Koolhaas, Zaha Hadid, Oscar Niemeyer, Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa (SANAA), Norman Foster, Peter Zumthor, Alejandro Aravena, Balkrishna Doshi, Yvonne Farrell and Shelley McNamara, Lacaton & Vassal, and Francis Kéré.

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Pritzker Prize.