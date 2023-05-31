Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture

  Written by | Translated by Diogo Simões

Preserve, disseminate, and create cultural expressions. When we visit museums, galleries, libraries, and various cultural centers, we understand other worldviews. This is how we broaden our subjectivity and empathy and gain new knowledge. In Portugal, a country with a millennial history that crosses various cultural layers, from food to the arts, there is constant investment in equipment that helps share and reinforce its past and present. And, as expected, architecture is fundamental to lace these narratives.

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 2 of 2510 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 3 of 2510 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 4 of 2510 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 5 of 2510 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - More Images+ 20

In addition to Museu dos Coches, Casa da Música, and MAAT, which were fundamentally created by foreign architects, other places dear to architects and urbanists such as Museu Paula Rego and Casa da Arquitectura demonstrate all the potential and versatility of Portuguese architecture when conceiving cultural spaces. Whether thinking of a project from scratch or rehabilitating secular buildings, between the contemporary and the traditional, what we see are spaces created to transmit important exchanges on the subject addressed.

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 25 of 25
Museu dos Coches / MMBB Arquitetos + Paulo Mendes da Rocha + Ricardo Bak Gordon. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We have selected ten contemporary architecture projects that address different forms of culture in the country: from culinary habits that run through wine and olive oil to galleries for art. See all below.

Interpretation Centre of Romanesque / spaceworkers

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 2 of 25
Interpretation Centre of Romanesque / spaceworkers. Image: © Sergio Pirrone
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 8 of 25
Interpretation Centre of Romanesque / spaceworkers. Image: © Sergio Pirrone

Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre / João Mendes Ribeiro + Menos é Mais Arquitectos

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 10 of 25
Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre / João Mendes Ribeiro + Menos é Mais Arquitectos. Image: © José Campos
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 11 of 25
Arquipélago Contemporary Arts Centre / João Mendes Ribeiro + Menos é Mais Arquitectos. Image: © José Campos

Ílhavo Maritime Museum Extension / ARX Portugal

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 12 of 25
Ílhavo Maritime Museum Extension / ARX Portugal. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 13 of 25
Ílhavo Maritime Museum Extension / ARX Portugal. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Vila Franca de Xira Municipal Library / Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 4 of 25
Vila Franca de Xira Municipal Library / Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 9 of 25
Vila Franca de Xira Municipal Library / Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Wine Museum / Atelier 405

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 3 of 25
Wine Museum / Atelier 405. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 7 of 25
Wine Museum / Atelier 405. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Museu do Azeite / VT Arquitectura

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 16 of 25
Museu do Azeite / VT Arquitectura. Image: © João Morgado
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 17 of 25
Museu do Azeite / VT Arquitectura. Image: © João Morgado

Casal Saloio – Museum of Rurality / Miguel Marcelino

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 18 of 25
Casal Saloio – Museum of Rurality / Miguel Marcelino. Image: © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 19 of 25
Casal Saloio – Museum of Rurality / Miguel Marcelino. Image: © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Águeda Arts Center / AND-RÉ

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 5 of 25
Águeda Arts Center / AND-RÉ. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 6 of 25
Águeda Arts Center / AND-RÉ. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Nadir Afonso Contemporary Art Museum / Álvaro Siza Vieira

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 20 of 25
Nadir Afonso Contemporary Art Museum / Álvaro Siza Vieira. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 21 of 25
Nadir Afonso Contemporary Art Museum / Álvaro Siza Vieira. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Center for Interpretation of Jewish Culture Isaac Cardoso / Gonçalo Byrne Arquitectos, Lda. + Oficina Ideias em linha – Arquitectura e Design, Lda.

10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 14 of 25
Center for Interpretation of Jewish Culture Isaac Cardoso / Gonçalo Byrne Arquitectos, Lda. + Oficina Ideias em linha – Arquitectura e Design, Lda.. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
10 Contemporary Architecture Projects that Celebrate Portuguese Culture - Image 15 of 25
Center for Interpretation of Jewish Culture Isaac Cardoso / Gonçalo Byrne Arquitectos, Lda. + Oficina Ideias em linha – Arquitectura e Design, Lda.. Image: © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

