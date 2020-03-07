World
Vila Franca de Xira Municipal Library / Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados

Vila Franca de Xira Municipal Library / Miguel Arruda Arquitectos Associados

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Curated by Pedro Vada
Library
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
  • Project Architect: Miguel Arruda
  • Coordination: João Lisboa
  • Interiors: Miguel Arruda, João Lisboa, Ana Lia Santos
  • Graphic Design: Ana Lia Santos
  • Collaborators: Pedro Nogueira, Paulo Isaque, Sara Preto Cristovão, Mário Iovieno, Fabrizio Ciardulli, Stefano Melaragno
  • Construction: FML Construções, Lda
  • Client: Jardins do Arroz - Empreendimentos, Lda
  • Management: Câmara Municipal de Vila Franca de Xira e EMRU - Luis Matas de Sousa, Urb.
  • Furniture: Movecho, SA e Culturalis Borgeaud - Equipamentos de Biblioteca, Lda
  • Inspection: Ficope, Lda
  • Construction Cost: 5.080.000 eur
  • Facility Cost: 705.990 eur
  • Community Financing: 3.760.990 eur
  • Municipal Investment: 2.025.000 eur
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The V.F.Xira Municipal Library is located on the north bank of the Tagus River, on the site formerly occupied by a rice mill, hence its name "Factory of Words".

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The volumetric characteristics of the old factory, the proximity of the Tagus River, a broader concept of the functions of a library and finally the desire to build an effectively usable equipment for the local population, were the most crucial concepts in conceiving this library.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In this sense, we went beyond the traditional reading and media consultation areas of more formal or casual character (newspapers or magazines) outside the areas considered of significant size for children, cafeteria and exhibition hall. We also designed a multipurpose space on the ground floor that can be used as an auditorium.

Scheme
Scheme

In order to be able to contribute to a greater and more effective relation of users with the space, the different floors are overlapped in an intentionally staggered manner in order to ensure a clear visual contact between them.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This overlap draws a markedly vertical void that becomes the reference element in the spatial concept of the library.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This "vertical space" is reinforced by a large triangular window common to all floors, key to the communication with the outside.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

This spatial concept allows a greater relation between the users, allowing each to see and be seen, becoming both spectator and actor.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We consider that the reading of the surrounding landscape through surfaces of triangular and trapezoidal expression contributes to the development of the "act of observing" the natural and urban landscape that this building enjoys.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

We think therefore that this set of options contributes to a greater and more effective democratization of space, from the perspective of the availability of this facility to a wide range of users.

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project location

Address: 2600 Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
