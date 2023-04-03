Submit a Project Advertise
World
  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Museum
São Domingos de Rana, Portugal
  • Collaborator : Rafael Ramalho, João Neto, Martina Cappellini, Mariana Almeida
  • Hydraulics : Augusto Macedo
  • Mechanical Engineering : Rui Batista
  • Landscape : Paulo Palma
  • Structures : A2P
  • Electrical : Ohmsor
  • Fire Protection : ETU
  • Empreiteiro Geral : Loviril
  • Fiscalização De Obra : RYB
  • Cliente : Município de Cascais
  • City : São Domingos de Rana
  • Country : Portugal
Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Text description provided by the architects. The Casal Saloio de Outeiro de Polima is one of the few examples that document the first occupations of this territory. It is an old and humble rural house that has undergone successive changes and expansions over time until it is now transformed into a museum space.

Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)
Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

In its genesis it was just a simple compartment, then it gained an annex room, then a side wing, a stone oven, the corral, and the second floor, and again more other annexes. At one point two buttresses were added to contain structural problems. The constructive logic has always been that of informality and the mere supply of needs.

Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Beam
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)
Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Image 20 of 22
Plantas. © Archive Miguel Marcelino
Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)
Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Image 21 of 22
Cortes. © Archive Miguel Marcelino
Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

With so many layers of transformations, it was decided to consolidate the old rural house in its last recognizable configuration, being able to read its evolution through the broken and uneven geometry. The new expansion consists of two new volumes intersecting in an L, forming a courtyard with the existing set and adopting a similar shape and scale, continuing, now in the XXI century, the logic of successive expansions and intersections that characterize it.

Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Interior Photography
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)
Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino - Exterior Photography
© Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Project location

Address:Outeiro de Polima, 2785-816 São Domingos de Rana, Portugal

Miguel Marcelino
