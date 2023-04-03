Casal Saloio – Ruralidade Museum / Miguel Marcelino

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

+ 17

Collaborator : Rafael Ramalho, João Neto, Martina Cappellini, Mariana Almeida

Hydraulics : Augusto Macedo

Mechanical Engineering : Rui Batista

Landscape : Paulo Palma

Structures : A2P

Electrical : Ohmsor

Fire Protection : ETU

Empreiteiro Geral : Loviril

Fiscalização De Obra : RYB

Cliente : Município de Cascais

City : São Domingos de Rana

Country : Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Text description provided by the architects. The Casal Saloio de Outeiro de Polima is one of the few examples that document the first occupations of this territory. It is an old and humble rural house that has undergone successive changes and expansions over time until it is now transformed into a museum space.

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

In its genesis it was just a simple compartment, then it gained an annex room, then a side wing, a stone oven, the corral, and the second floor, and again more other annexes. At one point two buttresses were added to contain structural problems. The constructive logic has always been that of informality and the mere supply of needs.

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)

With so many layers of transformations, it was decided to consolidate the old rural house in its last recognizable configuration, being able to read its evolution through the broken and uneven geometry. The new expansion consists of two new volumes intersecting in an L, forming a courtyard with the existing set and adopting a similar shape and scale, continuing, now in the XXI century, the logic of successive expansions and intersections that characterize it.

Save this picture! © Archive Miguel Marcelino (photo by Lourenço T. Abreu)