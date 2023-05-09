Sketches, Perspectives, Notes, and Drawings by Luis Barragán that Reveal Processes in His Work

Save this picture! Cuadra San Cristóbal, Los Clubes, Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico, 1966-1968. Perspective sketch of the main courtyard by Luis Barragán. Image via Barragan Foundation

Two years ago, as part of an initiative by the Barragan Foundation, the launch of the institution's renewed website was announced via its Instagram account. This represented an effort to compile all the information that exists so far from the Barragán Archive that enriches the study of his career, opening up the panorama to understand his trajectory and evolution from a clear chronology, experiments, and collaborations, as well as unrealized or demolished projects. The website compiles these five decades of career, presenting a list of 170 works inside and outside the country that is updated as more material is researched and collected.

Today, there are 15 projects of different scales that unveil sketches, plans, unpublished or little-known photographs, as well as descriptive memories that speak of the processes. Among these works are some of the most famous ones, including the Casa-Estudio, Gilardi House, and Torres de Satélite. However, it is also possible to explore collaborative urban projects like Lomas Verdes, unrealized ones such as the Fountain in Fraccionamiento de San Francisco, or demolished buildings like the Aguilar House.

Within this archive, it is possible to find some gems that reveal much more than a simple sketch. One can see the evolution of how Barragán began to integrate color into his works, what his priorities were, and in some cases, see notes on the plans themselves that highlight important features. Whatever your interest, this list will awaken your curiosity and make you question fundamental aspects of Barragán's work. All the material presented is available on the Barragan Foundation's website where you can learn more about each project.

Luis Barragan's Casa-Estudio (1948)

Save this picture! Barragán House, Mexico City, 1948. Perspective preliminary view, dated January 31, 1948. Image via Barragan Foundation

Save this picture! Barragán House, Mexico City, 1948. Floor plans and front elevation. Image via Barragan Foundation

Gálvez House (1955)

Save this picture! Gálvez House, Mexico City, 1955. Perspective preliminary view from the garden. Image via Barragan Foundation

Ciudad Satélite (1956)

Save this picture! Preliminary draft of the masterplan for Ciudad Satélite, May 1956, as preserved in the Barragán Archive. Image via Barragan Foundation

Lomas Verdes (1964-1967)

Save this picture! Lomas Verdes, 1964-1967. Sketch by Luis Barragán. Image via Barragan Foundation

Save this picture! Lomas Verdes, 1964-1967. Study with annotations by Luis Barragán of the Edificio Símbolo. Image via Barragan Foundation

Cuadra San Cristóbal, Los Clubes (1966-1968)

Save this picture! Cuadra San Cristóbal, Los Clubes, Atizapán de Zaragoza, State of Mexico, 1966-1968. General plan with annotations by Luis Barragán on the landscape design, dated December 16, 1966. Image via Barragan Foundation

Fountain in Fraccionamiento de San Francisco (1969)

Save this picture! Fountain in Fraccionamiento San Francisco, Mexico City, 1969. Color perspective sketch by Luis Barragán. Image via Barragan Foundation

Gilardi House (1975)

Save this picture! Gilardi House, Mexico City, 1975. Preliminary first floor plan with annotations by Francisco Gilardi, October 1975. Image via Barragan Foundation

Faro del Comercio (1982–1984)

Save this picture! Foro del Comercio, Monterrey, 1982-1984. Plan of the new Plaza del Comercio including the tower and a fountain, dated March 1983. Image via Barragan Foundation