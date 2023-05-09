Sketches, Perspectives, Notes, and Drawings by Luis Barragán that Reveal Processes in His Work

Two years ago, as part of an initiative by the Barragan Foundation, the launch of the institution's renewed website was announced via its Instagram account. This represented an effort to compile all the information that exists so far from the Barragán Archive that enriches the study of his career, opening up the panorama to understand his trajectory and evolution from a clear chronology, experiments, and collaborations, as well as unrealized or demolished projects. The website compiles these five decades of career, presenting a list of 170 works inside and outside the country that is updated as more material is researched and collected.
Today, there are 15 projects of different scales that unveil sketches, plans, unpublished or little-known photographs, as well as descriptive memories that speak of the processes. Among these works are some of the most famous ones, including the Casa-Estudio, Gilardi House, and Torres de Satélite. However, it is also possible to explore collaborative urban projects like Lomas Verdes, unrealized ones such as the Fountain in Fraccionamiento de San Francisco, or demolished buildings like the Aguilar House.
Within this archive, it is possible to find some gems that reveal much more than a simple sketch. One can see the evolution of how Barragán began to integrate color into his works, what his priorities were, and in some cases, see notes on the plans themselves that highlight important features. Whatever your interest, this list will awaken your curiosity and make you question fundamental aspects of Barragán's work. All the material presented is available on the Barragan Foundation's website where you can learn more about each project.
Luis Barragan's Casa-Estudio (1948)
Gálvez House (1955)
Ciudad Satélite (1956)
Lomas Verdes (1964-1967)
Cuadra San Cristóbal, Los Clubes (1966-1968)
Fountain in Fraccionamiento de San Francisco (1969)
Gilardi House (1975)
Faro del Comercio (1982–1984)
To see the complete list of projects, visit the Barragan Foundation website.
