Foster + Partners and Arup Design Stations for California High Speed Rail

Foster + Partners and Arup have chosen to work together to design the Merced, Fresno, Kings/Tulare, and Bakersfield stations that will service high-speed train passengers on the first 171-mile leg of California High-Speed train (CA HSR). The Central Valley stations will be the grand entrances to America's first high-speed rail stretch, marking an important step towards providing all Californians with sustainable, carbon-free transportation. Planning, architecture, and engineering for the four new stations, which will serve as design templates for stations planned for the whole 500-mile Los Angeles/Anaheim to San Francisco line, are being done jointly by Foster + Partners and Arup.

The California high-speed rail will connect the state's mega-regions, promote economic growth and a cleaner environment, foster job growth, and conserve agricultural and protected lands. With up to 200 mph speeds, the system can travel from San Francisco to the Los Angeles basin in less than three hours. The Authority is collaborating with regional partners to implement a state-wide rail modernization plan that will spend billions of dollars on local and regional rail lines.

"California High-Speed Rail is a truly pioneering project which has the potential to shape the future of sustainable travel in California and across America. After delivering our systemwide vision plan, we are now delighted to be working with Arup on detailed designs for the network’s first four stations," explains Stephan Behling, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners.

The design team is customizing a system-wide kit of components produced initially by Foster + Partners and the firms’ experience with high-speed rail stations worldwide to build the four Central Valley stations. With the option to advance to the second Notice to Proceed (NTP 2), which will include final design, construction-ready documents, and construction and commissioning support, the joint venture will be offering management and design services as part of the first Notice to Proceed (NTP 1) to complete the design development and configuration footprint for each station site. It is anticipated that NTP 1 will last for 30 months.

Once complete, this segment of high-speed rail will provide much-needed linkages between the diverse communities that comprise California’s Central Valley. We’re thrilled to utilize our global expertise in high-speed rail design to support the California High-Speed Rail Authority. We look forward to collaborating with Foster + Partners and our sub-consultants on this landmark investment in sustainable transportation.

--John Eddy, Principal, Arup

Both architecture studios have designed a wide variety of projects on an urban scale. Tother, they developed a master plan for Kharkiv, Ukraine, to guide future urban regulations and prepare professionals for the city's reconstruction after the war. In 2021, Arup designed the first carbon-neutral tower in Hong Kong, blending technology and nature to create an urban ecosystem sustaining a new generation of workplaces. On the other hand, Foster + Partners have recently revealed the design of a new master plan to transform the seafront of Larnaca, Cyprus into a sustainable and enjoyable area for the city residents, future generations, and new visitors.