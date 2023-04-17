Submit a Project Advertise
World
  ArchDaily
  Architecture City Guide
  3. Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making

Capital city of the United Arab Emirates, the city of Abu Dhabi is located on an island in the Persian Gulf, connected to the mainland by a short bridge. Home to the local and federal government offices, as well as to the President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi was formerly an undeveloped town with only local significance that transformed into a large metropolis, at a record speed of development and urbanization.

Japanese architect Katsuhiko Takahashi created the master plan of the city in 1967, with a target population of 40,000. Encouraged in the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030, tall skyscrapers symbolize nowadays its iconic architecture, as well as new developments of Al Maryah Island, and the Sheikh Zayed mosque initiated and constructed under the administration of the late President Sheikh Zayed, a pivotal figure in the development of the contemporary UAE.

The following list showcases 20 contemporary architecture projects demonstrating what the city of Abu Dhabi offers, with projects from pioneering architecture figures such as Jean Nouvel, Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects, MZ Architects, and Adjaye Associates.

Apple Al Maryah Island / Foster + Partners

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 2 of 20
Apple Al Maryah Island / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Lycée Français Louis Massignon / Segond-Guyon Architectes

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 3 of 20
Lycée Français Louis Massignon / Segond-Guyon Architectes. Image © Studio Erick Saillet

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 4 of 20
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy. Image © Jim Stephenson

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Headquarters / HOK

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 6 of 20
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Headquarters / HOK. Image © Mohammed Al Janabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 5 of 20
Louvre Abu Dhabi Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Mohamed Somji

Sheikh Zayed Mosque / Yusef Abdelki

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 7 of 20
Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi. Image © Phil Page

Emirates Palace

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 8 of 20
Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Licensed under CC BY 2.0. Image ©  Flickr user Guilhem Vellut 

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 11 of 20
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research. Image © Phil Handforth

Capital Gate / RMJM

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 9 of 20
Capital Gate / RMJM . Image Courtesy of RMJM

Wahat al Karama / bureau^proberts + Urban Art Projects

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 10 of 20
Wahat al Karama / bureau^proberts + Urban Art Projects. Image © Jonathan Gainer

Abu Dhabi Central Market / Foster + Partners

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 13 of 20
Abu Dhabi Central Market / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Rosewood Abu Dhabi / Handel Architects

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 14 of 20
Rosewood Abu Dhabi / Handel Architects. Image © Gerry O’Leary

Al Dar Headquarters / MZ Architects

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 12 of 20
Al Dar Headquarters / MZ Architects. Image Courtesy of MZ Architects

Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 17 of 20
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects. Image © Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour

The Abrahamic Family House / Adjaye Associates

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 15 of 20
The Abrahamic Family House / Adjaye Associates. Image Courtesy of Adjaye Associates

Al Hosn Masterplan and Landscape / CEBRA

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 16 of 20
Al Hosn Masterplan and Landscape / CEBRA. Image © Mikkel Frost

Al Fay Park / SLA

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 18 of 20
Al Fay Park / SLA. Image © Phil Handforth

Sheikh Zayed Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 20 of 20
Sheikh Zayed Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

Bulgari Pavilion / Not a Number Architects

Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making - Image 19 of 20
Bulgari Pavilion / Not a Number Architects. Image Courtesy of Not a Number Architects

You can visit our list of Architecture City Guides.

