Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making

Capital city of the United Arab Emirates, the city of Abu Dhabi is located on an island in the Persian Gulf, connected to the mainland by a short bridge. Home to the local and federal government offices, as well as to the President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi was formerly an undeveloped town with only local significance that transformed into a large metropolis, at a record speed of development and urbanization.

Japanese architect Katsuhiko Takahashi created the master plan of the city in 1967, with a target population of 40,000. Encouraged in the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030, tall skyscrapers symbolize nowadays its iconic architecture, as well as new developments of Al Maryah Island, and the Sheikh Zayed mosque initiated and constructed under the administration of the late President Sheikh Zayed, a pivotal figure in the development of the contemporary UAE.

The following list showcases 20 contemporary architecture projects demonstrating what the city of Abu Dhabi offers, with projects from pioneering architecture figures such as Jean Nouvel, Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects, MZ Architects, and Adjaye Associates.

Save this picture! Apple Al Maryah Island / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Save this picture! Lycée Français Louis Massignon / Segond-Guyon Architectes. Image © Studio Erick Saillet

Save this picture! Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy. Image © Jim Stephenson

Save this picture! Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Headquarters / HOK. Image © Mohammed Al Janabi

Save this picture! Louvre Abu Dhabi Ateliers Jean Nouvel. Image © Mohamed Somji

Sheikh Zayed Mosque / Yusef Abdelki

Save this picture! Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Abu Dhabi. Image © Phil Page

Save this picture! Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi. Licensed under CC BY 2.0. Image © Flickr user Guilhem Vellut

Save this picture! Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research. Image © Phil Handforth

Save this picture! Capital Gate / RMJM . Image Courtesy of RMJM

Save this picture! Wahat al Karama / bureau^proberts + Urban Art Projects. Image © Jonathan Gainer

Save this picture! Abu Dhabi Central Market / Foster + Partners. Image © Nigel Young

Save this picture! Rosewood Abu Dhabi / Handel Architects. Image © Gerry O’Leary

Save this picture! Al Dar Headquarters / MZ Architects. Image Courtesy of MZ Architects

Save this picture! Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects. Image © Gerry O’Leary, Rami Mansour

Save this picture! The Abrahamic Family House / Adjaye Associates. Image Courtesy of Adjaye Associates

Save this picture! Al Hosn Masterplan and Landscape / CEBRA. Image © Mikkel Frost

Save this picture! Al Fay Park / SLA. Image © Phil Handforth

Save this picture! Sheikh Zayed Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects. Image © Hufton+Crow

Save this picture! Bulgari Pavilion / Not a Number Architects. Image Courtesy of Not a Number Architects

