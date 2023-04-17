Abu Dhabi Architecture City Guide: 50 Years of City Making

Capital city of the United Arab Emirates, the city of Abu Dhabi is located on an island in the Persian Gulf, connected to the mainland by a short bridge. Home to the local and federal government offices, as well as to the President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi was formerly an undeveloped town with only local significance that transformed into a large metropolis, at a record speed of development and urbanization.
Japanese architect Katsuhiko Takahashi created the master plan of the city in 1967, with a target population of 40,000. Encouraged in the Abu Dhabi Plan 2030, tall skyscrapers symbolize nowadays its iconic architecture, as well as new developments of Al Maryah Island, and the Sheikh Zayed mosque initiated and constructed under the administration of the late President Sheikh Zayed, a pivotal figure in the development of the contemporary UAE.
The following list showcases 20 contemporary architecture projects demonstrating what the city of Abu Dhabi offers, with projects from pioneering architecture figures such as Jean Nouvel, Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects, MZ Architects, and Adjaye Associates.
Apple Al Maryah Island / Foster + Partners
Lycée Français Louis Massignon / Segond-Guyon Architectes
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi / Benoy
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Headquarters / HOK
Louvre Abu Dhabi / Ateliers Jean Nouvel
Sheikh Zayed Mosque / Yusef Abdelki
Emirates Palace
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy UAE / Shape Architecture Practice + Research
Capital Gate / RMJM
Wahat al Karama / bureau^proberts + Urban Art Projects
Abu Dhabi Central Market / Foster + Partners
Rosewood Abu Dhabi / Handel Architects
Al Dar Headquarters / MZ Architects
Mleiha Archaeological Centre / Dabbagh Architects
The Abrahamic Family House / Adjaye Associates
Al Hosn Masterplan and Landscape / CEBRA
Al Fay Park / SLA
Sheikh Zayed Bridge / Zaha Hadid Architects
Bulgari Pavilion / Not a Number Architects
