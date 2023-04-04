The Salone del Mobile.Milano Appoints Lombardini22 to and Formafantasma to Redefine the Exhibition Spaces

Save this picture! Salone del Mobile 2022. Image © Ludovica Mangini

The Salone del Mobile.Milano 2023 entrusted the Milanese architecture and engineering studio Lombardini22 with curating the exhibition space and redefining its layout and circulation flows to ensure an increasingly engaging and contemporary business platform. On a similar note, Formafantasma was appointed to take care of the large Arena and the Cameos, small exhibitions layout in the trade fair site. During this year’s edition, seven exhibitions will be held simultaneously at Fiera Milano fairgrounds in Rho. The events are open to professionals from Tuesday 18th until Sunday 23rd of April, and to the general public on Saturday and Sunday.

+ 4

Lombardini22, the group based in the street of the same name in Milano, gathers over 400 professionals comprising of architects, engineers, and designers. To create better connections between the pavilions and simplify the visitor’s path, they analyzed the entire trade far context. The resulting project aims to create an accessible and empathetic space capable of generating emotions. The studio took its inspiration from the spatiality of Italian urban centers.

Save this picture! Marjan van Aubel - Sunne. Image © Nadja Schlenker

Euroluce 2023, the iconic International Lighting Exhibition in Milan, will present itself as the “new city of lights,” featuring an irregular, fluid, and free circular route. The design of the space aims to move away from the standard stand-centric approach and toward a more human-centric and visitor-experience-based concept. To achieve this, a number of urban-like streets provide the project baseline and create various angles and perspectives to showcase different areas. The cultural content concept was developed around this new exhibition plan, with Beppe Finessi responsible for the scientific project and artistic direction.

Lombardini22 retains an authentic start-up spirit, as confirmed by its holistic project for Euroluce. Multidisciplinary skills and design experiments serve to make the event accessible and recognizable, geared to the exhibiting companies and the people visiting the exhibition. - Juri Franzosi, General Manager of Lombardini22

Save this picture! Constance Guisset Studio - CGS, Leviosa, 2017. Image © Constance Guisset Studio

Multidisciplinary exhibition activities will correspond to the provision of public areas and spaces devoted to the interface and exchange of culture and the arts. One of these spaces, Aurore, the parge arena (Pavilion 13), is designed by Formafantasma to become a starting point for the visitor experience, similar to a city plaza. Here talks, lectures, and conferences will be held, ensuring that the space becomes a platform for inspiration and dialogue.

Save this picture! Installations by Formafantasma - Arena. Image Courtesy of Formafantasma

As part of Salone del Mobile, the 24th edition of SaloneSatellite will offer a dedicated space for designers under 35. Curated by Marva Griffin, this new edition will focus on design schools and universities, underscoring the lasting contribution they have made and still do in the training of future designers and the development of design. The SaloneSatellite, inaugurated in 1998, will include stands representing 28 design schools and universities from 18 different countries arranged around an outer loop. The inspiration for the installation comes from Euroluce, the event with which it shares the space in Pavilion 13-15.

Save this picture! Hélène Binet_ Nature, Time and Architecture - Curated by Massimo Curzi - Suzhou Gardens, China, 2018. Image © Helene Binet

To explore more architecture and design-orientated events happening this year, visit 12 Architecture Events to Pay Attention to in 2023.