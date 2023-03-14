The UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 Copenhagen Science Track Announces the 6 Themes of Its Agenda

The UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 is an invitation for architects from all around the world to meet in Copenhagen to explore and communicate how architecture influences all 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Science Track of the UIA World Congress has been tasked with the development of the agenda, Sustainable Futures – Leave No One Behind. For more than two years, its international Scientific Committee has been analyzing the various ways in which architecture responds to the SDGs. The work has resulted in the formulation of six themes: climate adaptation, rethinking resources, resilient communities, health, inclusivity, and partnerships for change. ArchDaily is collaborating with UIA to share articles pertaining to the six themes to prepare for the opening of the Congress on July 2, 2023.

While the 17 UN Sustainable Development goals only mention architecture in relation to Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, architecture and the built environment can have a significant impact on human and nonhuman wellbeing at a larger scale. The agenda of this year’s UIA World Congress of Architects aims to explore this principle in a more holistic manner. The chosen themes have resulted in the formulation of six thematical panels, each with identified subpanels, that examine the multiple ways in which architecture can shape our societies and its potential for aiding in the creation of a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

The Science Track and the Science Committee were formed to critically explore these subjects through dedicated exchange and debate-driven sessions. To further its reach, the Science Track has also initiated a call for papers, out of which 295 authors have been invited to present at the UIA World Congress in Copenhagen. The papers, which will be published in six proceeding volumes, expand the traditional research paper format to showcase narrative, visual, and argumentative essays.

In 2020 an international Scientific Committee of leading researchers and practitioners was appointed to lead the Science Track of the UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 CPH. Headed by professor Mette Ramsgaard Thomsen and associate professor Martin Tamke, the Scientific Committee consists of 12 Panel Chairs and 4 Special Advisors. The main task of this committee was to identify and formulate the six panel themes in a way that reflects the 17 UN SDGs. The Panel Chairs are responsible for curating the sessions of paper presentations for their respective panels and their subthemes.

Save this picture! Arcadia Education Project, Bangladesh / Saif Ul Haque Sthapati - corresponding to UN Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action. Image © Aga Khan Trust for Culture / Sanndro di Carlo Darsa (photographer)

With only 7 years left to achieve the SDGs it is clear that real action must take place now. The UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 CPH Science Track aims to foster new research and knowledge exchanges needed for the architecture and the built environment disciplines to understand, build and fulfill their active role in achieving the SDGs. Together we have a collective responsibility to articulate and demonstrate architecture’s capacity to create impactful questions, approaches, and solutions across all 17 SDGs and help ensure that no one is left behind - Mette Ramsgaard Thomsen, professor and General Reporter for UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 CPH Science Track

Save this picture! Farming Kindergarten, Vietnam / Vo Trong Nghia Architects - corresponding to UN Sustainable Development Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities. Image © Hiroyuki Oki

All Science Track sessions will be held at the UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 Copenhagen venue Bella Center on July 3 – 5, 2023. The Congress has also announced its keynote speakers invited to hold conferences from July 2 until July 6, 2023. The list includes names such as Bjarke Ingels, founder of BIG, Francis Kéré, the 2022 Pritzker Prize winner, Architecture for the Blind founder Chris Downey, award-winning writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. The UIA World Congress of Architects represents one of the most important events happening this year in Copenhagen, the UNESCO World Capital of Architecture for 2023.

Save this picture! Bayalpata Hospital, Nepal / Sharon Davis Design - corresponding to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being. Image © Elisabeth Felicella

The keynote speakers for UIA World Congress of Architects 2023 are:

Save this picture! Musholm Multipurpose Hall, Denmark / AART Architects - corresponding to UN Sustainable Development Goal 10: Reduced Inequalities. Image © Jens Lindhe

The Scientific Committee consists of 12 Panel Chairs and 4 Special Advisors:

Panel Chairs:

Panel 1: Design for Climate Adaptation - Panel Chairs: Prof. and Research Director Billie Faircloth and Prof. Maibritt Pedersen Zar

Panel 2: Design for Rethinking Resources - Panel Chairs: Prof. Carlo Ratti and Prof. Mette Ramsgaard Thomsen

Panel 3: Design for Resilient Communities - Panel Chairs: Prof. and Dean Juan Du and Senior Researcher Anna Rubbo

Panel 4: Design for Health - Panel Chairs: Managing Director Christian Benimana and Visiting Prof. Arif Hasan

Panel 5: Design for Inclusivity - Panel Chairs: Prof. Magda Mostafa and Prof. Ruth Baumeister

Panel 6: Design for For Partnerships for Change - Panel Chairs: Visiting Prof. Sandi Hilal and Research Fellow Merve Bedir

Special Advisors:

Leader of Foresight Hub Chris Luebkeman

Prof. Katherine Richardson

Head of Research Thomas Bo Jensen

Research Director Camilla Ryhl

General Reporters and Heads of the Scientific Committee:

Prof. Mette Ramsgaard Thomsen

Ass. Prof. Martin Tamke

Stay tuned to the collaboration with UIA World Congress of Architecture 2023 and to our coverage of Copenhagen, the UNESCO World Capital of Architecture for 2023.