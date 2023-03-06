Submit a Project Advertise
World
Rafael Viñoly’s Amaris Condos in Washington DC, Captured by Paul Clemence

On March 2, 2023, Rafael Viñoly passed away at the age of 78, leaving behind a legacy of bold and imposing designs that shaped the skyline of cities across the globe. He is internationally recognized for works such as the Boston Convention Center, which redefined urban space in the American city, the new Carrasco Airport in Montevideo, and the controversial 20 Fenchurch Tower in London.

Paul Clemence has released images of the Amaris mixed-use development in Washington D.C., one of the latest works completed by renowned Uruguayan American architect, Rafael Viñoly. The photographic series reveals a distinctively shaped curvilinear building opening towards public spaces along the Potomac River. The volume is created to accommodate residential units with generous views toward the surrounding landscape, marking the terminus point to a row of new buildings in The Wharf development.

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

Two adjoining structures shape the building’s mass: a tower and a podium. The podium contains the first two floors and covers the entire site, and a narrow rectilinear mass contains levels three through five. The base of the building accommodates retail spaces and various amenities, while the residences occupy the fourth and fifth floors.

The tower represents the most distinctive features of the building. Featuring a curved volume, the eleven-story structure is positioned on the podium’s east side and houses most of the residential units. The organic shape was chosen to create a contextual relation to the Arena Stage, an important cultural institution in the area. The tapering form takes inspiration from the liveliness of the activities taking place in the Wharf harbor. At the same time, the curving of the building is intended to open the mass of the building toward the park.

© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence
© Paul Clemence

The shape of the building also influences the character of its interior spaces. The stepped façade toward the east and west elevations allows for flexible interior layouts. Additionally, the curved-glass guardrail system around the balconies ensures that all residents benefit from uninterrupted views. The north and south ends of the tower accommodate the largest residences that open up views toward the Potomac river, the Washington Monument, and the Jefferson Memorial.

