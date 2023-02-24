Saudi Arabia Unveils Design for the Mukaab, a Large-Scale Cube-Shaped Skyscraper in Riyadh

The Saudi Arabian government has revealed the design for the Mukaab, a cube-shaped supertall skyscraper that will become the center of the New Murabba district in downtown Riyadh. The Mukaab aims to become the largest built structure in the world, measuring 400 meters in height, width, and length. The building will be situated in the North West of Riyadh, in a 19 square kilometers area that will become one of the largest downtown developments in the world. The Mukaab skyscraper and the Murabba district were announced by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister and Chairman of the New Murabba Development Company (NMDC).

The New Murabba district will feature green areas and walking and cycling paths to create sustainable transportation alternatives for the local communities. The neighborhood will feature its own internal transportation system and is designed to offer living, working, and entertainment facilities within a 15-minute walking radius. The cultural offerings include a new museum, a technology and design university, and an immersive theater among the over 80 entertainment and culture venues. The development is set to create more than 104,000 residential units in addition to 980,000 square meters of retail spaces, 1.4 million square meters of offices, leisure assets, and community facilities.

Located in the center of the Murabba district, the Mukaab skyscraper aims to become the iconic landmark of the new development. Upon completion, the cube-shaped structure is said to become the largest built structure in the world. Its structure was designed to integrate technological advancements to create an immersive destination within its 2 million square meters of floor space. The exterior triangular-shaped cladding is inspired by the modern Najdi architectural style.

The main feature of the interior of the Mukaab will be a spiraling tower encased in a technological structure to create an immersive experience. The building will also feature a multitude of retail, cultural, and tourist attractions, along with residential and hotel units, commercial spaces, and recreational facilities. The project is set to be completed by 2030, according to the official statement of the Saudi Arabian government.

Besides the Mukaab, Saudi Arabia has announced several other ambitious projects developed through their Public Investment Fund as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil. One of the most debated projects announced is the Neom, a 170-kilometer-long skyscraper linking the coast of the Red Sea to the mountains and upper valleys of northwest Saudi Arabia. Other developments include Oxagon, an octagonal floating port city, and Trojena, a year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports destination.