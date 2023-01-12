Submit a Project Advertise
Snøhetta and WERK Arkitekter’s New Maritime Center in Esbjerg, Denmark, Opens to the Public

Developed by WERK Arkitekter and Snøhetta, the new maritime center on the coast of Esbjerg, Denmark, opens to the public. The wooden structure is conceived as a gathering space for watersports clubs and other visitors to the harbor, providing the coastal town with a maritime social hub. The circular structure protects the visitors from harsh weather conditions, while the large windows and amphitheater stairs open up views of the sea. Dubbed “The Lantern,” the project represents the winning design of a competition organized in 2019.

Snøhetta and WERK Arkitekter’s New Maritime Center in Esbjerg, Denmark, Opens to the Public - Image 2 of 8
Esbjerg Martime Center, Denmark. Image © wichmann+bendtsen photography

The goal has been to create a unique destination that lights up the Danish West Coast, so everyone can find their way to new communities at the sea. - Thomas Kock, Creative Director at WERK Arkitekter

Esbjerg Martime Center, Denmark. Image © wichmann+bendtsen photography

The structure contains facilities for various clubs, boat storage, training facilities, and workshop areas alongside other social and educational functions that aim to invite activity, engagement, and learning for visitors. The volume of the building is designed to shelter its users from the strong winds. The wooden façade is designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, while the concrete base considers the possibility of high water in case the water exceeds the surrounding dam.

Measuring approximately 2,800 square meters, the building is inspired by the geometry and craftmanship of boats as a nod to the maritime tradition of the port of Esbjerg. The rhythm of the façade and the repetition of the vertical wooden elements take inspiration from the rippling effect of light reflected by the water. The same rhythm continues on the roof, where solar panels are integrated in a belt around the top edge.

Snøhetta and WERK Arkitekter’s New Maritime Center in Esbjerg, Denmark, Opens to the Public - Image 5 of 8
Esbjerg Martime Center, Denmark. Image © wichmann+bendtsen photography

The project was included in ArchDaily’s list of the most anticipated buildings to open in 2023, alongside other projects such as the Beijing Sub-Center Library, China, also by Snøhetta, Studio Gang’s expansion of the Museum of Natural History in New Yok City, or OMA’s The Buffalo AKG Art Museum. Snøhetta has also recently unveiled the design for a new Public Library in New York City and a Museum of Sex in Miami, US.

Snøhetta and WERK Arkitekter’s New Maritime Center in Esbjerg, Denmark, Opens to the Public - Image 4 of 8
Esbjerg Martime Center, Denmark. Image © wichmann+bendtsen photography

Cite: Maria-Cristina Florian. "Snøhetta and WERK Arkitekter’s New Maritime Center in Esbjerg, Denmark, Opens to the Public" 12 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994926/snohetta-and-werk-arkitekters-new-maritime-center-in-esbjerg-denmark-opens-to-the-public> ISSN 0719-8884

