KPF Reveals Design for a Mixed-Use Neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea

International architecture office KPF has unveiled the design for Parkside Seoul, a new mixed-use neighborhood planned for the South Korean capital designed to complement the surrounding natural elements and pay homage to Yongsan Park. The 482,600 square meter development is composed of a layered exterior envelope that encompasses various programs and public amenities with the purpose of enhancing the residents’ experience of space. Besides the residential units, the complex includes office and retail spaces, and hospitality facilities along with public and green spaces.

When approaching this project with such a large site, the fundamental question we asked ourselves was ‘how do we create a fabric? Our solution was to work from our surroundings, looking at the neighboring low- and high-rise buildings and, in particular, the adjacent Yongsan Park. We began by creating a central spine in the form of a landscaped linear park, conceptually extending the greenery of Yongsan Park into our project. From there, we were very interested in using the architecture of the buildings to create a human-scaled pedestrian experience. - Trent Tesch, Design Principal.

The organizational structure of the development follows Korea’s traditional model, with residential buildings on site joined through a central core of public spaces and amenities. The hotel also links a series of green spaces that connect vertically to extend the neighboring Yongsan Park. The office portion of Parkside Seoul contains seven buildings linked together, each of them featuring a folded facade inspired by the rippling waters of the Han River.

A tree-lined retail street runs the length of the neighborhood to further reinforce the link between the new district and Yongsan Park. The design of the spaces considers materiality, texture, color, shape, and scale to create a harmonious experience for the residents and visitors. The functional mix of programs is planned to ensure a lively and enjoyable neighborhood.

Recently, KPF, in collaboration with Heatherwick Studio , has unveiled the design for the fifth terminal of Changi Airport in Singapore. This design revolves around the concept of “airport as a city” as a way of creating human-centered social spaces to enhance passengers’ experience.

