The 2022 Most Liked Photos on @archdaily's Instagram

We have reached the end of 2022 and it is time to review the most important milestones of the year on ArchDaily. This time, we searched for the photos that were the most liked on ArchDaily's Instagram.
Looking at these photos helps us understand which topics pleased our audience the most on social networks during the last year. As a channel that intends to bring references, information, and inspiration to professionals and those interested in the field of architecture and urbanism, it is with great pleasure that we see projects of different scales, from private to public spaces, composing the list next to Francis Keré's Pritzker celebration.
Below, check out the ten images that stood out the most on our Instagram.
10º House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture (33,330 likes)
9º Jump Off A Cliff and Land in Bed in this Edgy Australian Home (34,300 likes)
8º V-Plaza Urban Development / 3deluxe architecture (34,900 likes)
7º Public Spaces and Urban Areas: 12 Squares Viewed from Above (34,970 likes)
6º Tropical Shed / Laurent Troost Architectures (35,900 likes)
5º Using Colored Glass to Enhance Design: 20 Contemporary Examples (39,400 likes)
4º Folding House / X11 Design Studio (41,800 likes)
3º Quarry No. 8: Book Mountain / DnA (49,250 likes)
2º MAST Designs a Sustainable, Modular System for Building Floating Architecture (53,200 likes)
1º Francis Kéré Receives the 2022 Pritzker Architecture Prize (61,900 likes)
We deeply thank the architecture firms and photographers who share their projects and images with us. And, as a reminder, be sure to follow ArchDaily on Instagram.
