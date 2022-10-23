Using Colored Glass to Enhance Design: 20 Contemporary Examples

Save this picture! Solar S. Roque Gallery / Manuel Maia Gomes. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Used by artisans across the globe for thousands of years, colored glass is one of the oldest art forms. Its origins date back as early as the 7th century, when stained windows began adorning churches, cathedrals and convents – often representing religious symbols and Biblical stories. These expanded to Islamic mosques and palaces during the 8th century, and by the Middle Ages could be found in countless churches across Europe. The intricate glass work reached maximum splendor in the monumental buildings of the Gothic period, resulting in giant, elaborate windows with extremely complex figures, patterns and geometries. However, gone are the days when this was reserved exclusively for prominent places of worship or ancient structures. Hand in hand with innovative production methods and new technologies, colored glass has made a comeback in contemporary architecture, enhancing countless buildings with its bold, lively hues.

Below, we present different fabrication techniques, functional and aesthetic benefits, and an inspiring selection of colored glass applications in modern buildings.

21 Cake Headquarters / People's Architecture Office. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

The evolution of colored glass making

Throughout the years, colored glass has evolved in its appearance, switching from detailed, traditional and somewhat old-fashioned forms to mostly simple, minimalistic and sleek designs that fit a modern aesthetic. But beyond any visual changes, it has also changed in its fabrication and manufacture. The first people to experiment with glass had no control over its color, but eventually learned – most likely by accident – that adding certain substances to the molten mixture would result in different tones when cooled. This was the beginning of stained glass, but is certainly not the only way to incorporate color. So, how is colored glass made today? The main techniques can be grouped into two: tinting the actual material or adding a colored layer to it.

Mies van der Rohe's McCormick House Transformed by Color Installation. Image © John Faier

Essentially, tinting is achieved by introducing metal oxides or metal powders to the glass. Each metal ion absorbs certain wavelengths of light, meaning the glass takes on a particular hue depending on the type of metal. Whereas cobalt oxide creates a deep blue, gold chloride results in a ruby red and uranium oxide in a fluorescent yellow-green tone, and so on. Unlike ancient times (and thanks to modern chemistry), the process is quite precise and calculated, making practically every color attainable and facilitating mass production. In fact, it’s now even possible to create special effects with color. Iridized and dichroic glass, for example, are made with thin layers of oxides; while the first creates a rainbow effect, the second displays different tones depending on the viewing angle or lighting conditions.

Kaleidoscope Kindergarten / SAKO Architects. Image © CreatAR Images

Another coloring method involves using a tinted window film. The thin material is usually made from polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family, and can be installed professionally to the interior or exterior of a glass surface. When it comes to laminated glass – used in many architectural applications for its strength –, it is common to incorporate a polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer between the glass panels. This not only serves as protection by holding shattered glass in place in the event of breakage, but also offers diverse aesthetic and creative possibilities. Thanks to modern interlayer technologies, PVB systems come in thousands of colors, thicknesses and transparencies, adding a lively appearance to any form of laminated glass.

Functional and aesthetic value

Regardless of the coloring method, colored glass provides functional and aesthetic benefits, which explains its comeback as a contemporary design trend. On one hand, it enables more privacy than traditional clear glass, reduces glare, absorbs heat and can block harmful UV rays – translating into greater energy efficiency. Colored PVB interlayers in laminated glass, for example, can reduce UV rays by 99%, decreasing heating and cooling bills by a significant amount and protecting furnishings from damage. All of this while maintaining the inherent advantages of glass, such as its transparency, recyclability, weather resistance and ability to adopt complex shapes.

Bauhaus Museum Dessau / Addenda Architects. Image © Thomas Meyer

On the other hand, the material’s aesthetic value is quite evident. As a versatile, customizable art form, colored glass allows light to filter into a space through stunning hues of color, creating eye-catching shadows and interesting patterns that add a unique flair to any space. With a balanced amount of color (too much can be overwhelming), the glass can create playful, dynamic environments that have even been proven to enhance users’ moods and evoke emotional responses, often provoking feelings of joy, optimism, calmness or energy. This can embellish even the simplest of spaces, intensifying their design and architecture with vivid tones.

Solar S. Roque Gallery / Manuel Maia Gomes. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The creative possibilities offered by colored glass are many; from simple and subtle combinations for minimalist settings, to striking and intricate displays for bolder design statements. It can also be used in a wide range of architectural applications, including windows, balustrades, partitions and facades that certainly make a powerful (and colorful) impression. Read on to explore these through a round-up of 20 contemporary examples:

Windows: focal points or repetitive elements

Kaleidoscope Kindergarten / SAKO Architects

Kaleidoscope Kindergarten / SAKO Architects. Image © CreatAR Images

Solar S. Roque Gallery / Manuel Maia Gomes

Solar S. Roque Gallery / Manuel Maia Gomes. Image © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

2H House / Truong An architecture + 23o5Studio

2H House / Truong An architecture + 23o5Studio. Image © Quang Tran

Lookout House / Faulkner Architects

Lookout House / Faulkner Architects. Image © Joe Fletcher

12 Maisons de Ville / Agence Bernard Bühler

12 Maisons de Ville / Agence Bernard Bühler. Image © Vincent Monthiers

Balustrades: enhancing safety and aesthetics

Colors on Water / GruppoFonArchitetti

Colors on Water / GruppoFonArchitetti. Image © Daniele Domenicali

Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture

Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture. Image © W Workspace

Sauflon Centre of Innovation / Foldes Architects

Sauflon Centre of Innovation / Foldes Architects. Image © Tamas Bujnovszky

Computer Science Building, Queen’s University Belfast / Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects

Computer Science Building at Queen's University Belfast / Kennedy Fitzgerald Architects. Image © GlasSeal

Kaleidoscope Kindergarten / SAKO Architects

Kaleidoscope Kindergarten / SAKO Architects. Image © CreatAR Images

Partitions: adding style while dividing spaces

21 Cake Headquarters / People's Architecture Office

21 Cake Headquarters / People's Architecture Office. Image Courtesy of People's Architecture Office

City Market at O Street / Shalom Baranes Architects

City Market at O Street / Shalom Baranes Architects. Image © Dorian Shy, Framework Photographic

JP Lab / XU Studio

JP Lab / XU Studio. Image Courtesy of XU Studio

Esquire Office / Studio Bipolar

Audrey Irmas Pavilion / OMA

Audrey Irmas Pavilion / OMA. Image © Jason O Rear

Facades: creating a bold first impression

Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre / Henning Larsen Architects

Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre / Henning Larsen Architects. Image Courtesy of Henning Larsen Architects

Gethsemane Lutheran Church / Olson Kundig

Gethsemane Lutheran Church / Olson Kundig. Image © Benjamin Benschneider

Audrey Irmas Pavilion / OMA

Audrey Irmas Pavilion / OMA. Image © Jason O Rear

Design Wing / Coordination Asia

Design Wing / Coordination Asia. Image via Coordination Asia

Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture

Mist Hot-spring Hotel / Department of Architecture. Image © W Workspace