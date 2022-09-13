Submit a Project Advertise
World
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, GardenHouse TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, StairsHouse TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Exterior PhotographyHouse TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Beam+ 27

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Hotels
Mexico
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Beam, Garden
© Jaime Navarro

Text description provided by the architects. Casa TO is located in La Punta Zicatela, a place on the Pacific coast of golden sunsets, where the sea, the sand, and the cliffs form a unique panorama. A discreet oasis of unusual architecture to immerse yourself in a state of absolute reflection.

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jaime Navarro
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Jaime Navarro

The project was outlined under the imprint of simplicity and conceptual elegance, where tradition and avant-garde are amalgamated in an unprecedented structure embraced by the tranquility of nature. Its name, Casa TO, arises from the idea of serene contemplation in a defined space, as the reinterpretation of an Oaxacan temple, which generates a radical sensory experience just by entering it.

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Jaime Navarro

The structure evokes the lattice pattern of two historic waterworks of timeless beauty, the Basilica Cistern —Yerebatan Sarayi— in Istanbul, dating from the 6th century, and the Hornsey Wood Reservoir in London's Finsbury Park, built in the 19th century.

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Jaime Navarro

Privacy against the exposed is evident. Through the interior views, a haven is created bordered by the sky, the forcefulness of the walls, and by the vegetation with shoots of vines and banana and passion fruit trees. In its 600-square-meter surface, Godefroy intertwines aesthetics and functionality, emphasizing the honesty of the textures of raw materials, such as concrete, steel, clay, and wood.

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam
© Jaime Navarro
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Image 24 of 27
Floor plan
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Table, Beam
© Jaime Navarro

Casa TO's natural environment defined its interior design, which was inspired by the natural hue of a blue Madagascar palm tree—Bismarckia nobilis—located on the original grounds. The color palette is made up of the typical tones of concrete and stainless steel, which are complemented by shades of turquoise, present in the ironworks, the lamps by Natural Urbano Studio, and some decorative details; in addition to yellow, blue, and green accents, which contrast in the glassware and textile elements made by Vivenda, Alfredo Orozco's Experimental Textile Workshop and the TallerOcho rugs.

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Jaime Navarro
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Image 26 of 27
Section
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography
© Jaime Navarro
House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Jaime Navarro

To convey simplicity and delicacy, furniture was made by expert cabinetmakers from Puebla, Guadalajara, and Oaxaca, which, together with the bamboo pieces designed by Tiago Solís Van Beuren, emphasize the textures and add character to the environments. These unique pieces, which show the rich craftsmanship and creativity of local talents, can be purchased by guests under a fair trade scheme, allowing an exceptional object to be integrated into their daily lives.

House TO / Ludwig Godefroy Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Jaime Navarro

Project location

Address:Playa Zicatela, Oaxaca, Mexico

