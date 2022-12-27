What Are Biodomes?

Save this picture! "Biodomes" in the mountains of the United Arab Emirates seek to promote ecotourism. Courtesy of Baharash Architecture

Buckminster Fuller's obsession with geodesic shapes placed them in architectural history. The spherical appearance and the complex structural framework gained different appropriations and scales over the years, one of the most iconic works being the Montreal Biosphere, the US pavilion for the 1967 World Expo, designed by him. These structures emerged from his interests in material efficiency, structural integrity and modularity. Back in the 60s, he understood these features as essential for a sustainable and easily replicable intervention

Save this picture! AD Classics: Montreal Biosphere / Buckminster Fuller. © Flickr user Rodrigo Maia

Geodesic domes have now taken on a new role within architecture almost 50 years after the Montreal Biosphere was opened. The relationships between Fuller's complex shape and global sustainability concerns unfold in biodomes.

A great example of a biodome is the Eden Project, built in 2001 in the United Kingdom, which houses the largest biodome greenhouse in the world. Its geodesics copy three biomes with different climates: tropical, mediterranean and temperate, typical of that place. Despite the clear inspiration in Buckminister Fuller's structures, this biodome presents innovations regarding the use of materials, such as, for example, the tubular steel structure with hexagonal panels of thermoplastic ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) replacing the use of glass, which is too heavy.

Save this picture! Eden Project in Cornwall. @ Flickr user vanchett licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

The UK Eden Project was so successful that a “brand” was created around this concept, and today there are more than ten “Eden structures” planned for different parts of the world. Aligning sustainability and innovation in a contemporary appropriation of Fuller's geodesics, the Storm Forest Biome on the university campus in Qingdao, China, also stands out, scheduled to open in 2023. Larger than the domes of the Eden Project, it will cover a 27,000 square meters vegetated area. The project will show the atmospheric water cycle on a large scale, demonstrating its importance in an immersive environment. It is also possible to mention the Eden Project North in Morecambe, Lancashire, scheduled to open in 202. Both bring different interpretations of classic geodesic shapes.

Save this picture! Eden Project in Qingdao. Courtesy of Grimshaw

Due to their main feature of enabling the creation of an environmental atmosphere completely different from the surroundings, biodomes, in addition to reproducing biomes, are also being used to replicate situations that are so extreme that they involve simulating the atmospheres of other planets. The Mars Science City is a bold project by BIG in the UAE. It will be a "feasible and realistic model" for simulating the human occupation of the Martian landscape, with a 1.9 million square meter biodome, making it the largest space simulation city ever built. This site will allow researchers to test building and living strategies under specific levels of Martian heat and radiation.

Save this picture! Mars Science City. Courtesy of Dubai Media Office

Going from scientific research to high-end ecotourism in the same country, the project for the Eco Resort Group also stands out. It comprises self-sustaining biodomes made from “prefabricated components to minimize disturbance to the environment and allow for rapid on-site assembly”. Visitors will see the landscape from inside the spheres with almost no obstacles. But with passive cooling, the domes will ensure more comfortable temperatures inside than outside the structure.

Save this picture! "Biodomes" in the mountains of the United Arab Emirates seek to promote ecotourism. Courtesy of Baharash Architecture

Biodomes are also being used to bring greenery and tropical weather amidst Iceland's extreme environment. The Aldin Biodomes will offer residents and visitors a tropical oasis and a year-round gathering place, enhancing well-being during the region's dark winter.

Save this picture! WilkinsonEyre Designs Tropical Biodome in Iceland. © WilkinsonEyre

For those wondering why they chose the same shape pattern in different situations and climates, it is worth remembering the advantages of geodesic domes. Its structural strength is due to the triangulated surface, providing an inherently stable framework with a natural resistance to external factors such as earthquakes and wind, and carrying up to 20 tons per point of the structure.

In addition, the spherical design results in highly efficient air circulation during both summer and winter, as its continuous shape with no stagnant corners requires less energy to keep air flowing and temperatures even. Approximately 30% less energy is necessary to cool a geodesic than in conventional construction. In this sense, a smaller surface area makes the dome less susceptible to temperature changes and, therefore, cheaper to heat and cool compared to conventional structures stands out.

The possibilities of this classic structure are countless, and a great potential for innovative and daring uses has been explored. Fuller seemed right when he related his invention to sustainability and modularity. However, it is possible to note that the biodomes are on the threshold between environmental concern and the human eagerness to control nature. They test the limits of architecture and science in a way that Fuller would be surprised if he could see how far his invention has come.