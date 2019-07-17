WilkinsonEyre Design Tropical Biodome in Iceland

WilkinsonEyre has gained planning permission for a major biodome complex in the Reykjavik region of Iceland, designed in collaboration with a local design team. The Aldin Biodomes consist of a Main Nature Dome and Tropical Dome, showcasing exotic plants from environments around the world, and the Farm Lab; an educational environment for local food production.

Alongside a rich tropical environment, the main Nature Dome features amenities such as a restaurant, shop, marketplace for local produce, and a multifunctional space and information area. The domes will be heated using Iceland’s famous naturally-occurring geothermal energy.

The scheme seeks to become a new gateway to the largest green area close to the Icelandic capital. Located on a hilly ridge, the development seeks to be “an elegant addition to the city skyline, as well as offering dramatic views” of the surrounding landscape. Primarily, it will provide locals and visitors with a year-round tropical oasis and gathering point, helping to boost wellbeing during the region’s dark winter months.

News via: WilkinsonEyre