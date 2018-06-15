World
the world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

Sign up now to save and organize your favorite architecture projects

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

Find the most inspiring products in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

i

All over the world, architects are finding cool ways to re-use run-down old buildings. Click here to see the best in Refurbishment Architecture.

Want to see the coolest refurbishment projects? Click here.

i

Immerse yourself in inspiring buildings with our selection of 360 videos. Click here.

See our immersive, inspiring 360 videos. Click here.

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. "Biodomes" in the UAE's Al Hajar Mountains Will Promote Ecotourism

"Biodomes" in the UAE's Al Hajar Mountains Will Promote Ecotourism

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
"Biodomes" in the UAE's Al Hajar Mountains Will Promote Ecotourism
Save this picture!
"Biodomes" in the UAE's Al Hajar Mountains Will Promote Ecotourism , Courtesy of Baharash Architecture
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture

The world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, towers at 828 meters in the heart of Dubai’s ever-growing urban core. But just a few hours east of the metropolis, a different kind of monument is garnering tourism to the United Arab Emirates: the Al Hajar Mountains. With its peak at 3,008 meters, the mountain range’s natural elegance rivals the country’s architectural achievements. The Biodomes Wildlife Conservation Centre, a project from Baharash Architecture for the UAE’s Eco Resort Group, seeks to celebrate the mountain range through an ecotourism paradigm.

Courtesy of Baharash Architecture Courtesy of Baharash Architecture Courtesy of Baharash Architecture Courtesy of Baharash Architecture + 10

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture

As tourism to natural areas increases worldwide, and as the UAE prepares to welcome an estimated 45 million visitors to the country by 2021, the Al Hajar mountains will likely see increased tourism over the coming years. And with tourism can come pollution, soil erosion, and loss of natural habitats and endangered species. Baharash's Biodome project hopes to mitigate the effects of tourism on the natural environment through low-impact design and promotion of environmentally responsible tourism. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture
Courtesy of Baharash Architecture

Evocative of Buckminster Fuller’s Montreal Biosphere and the more recent Seattle Spheres—home to Amazon’s headquarters— Baharash’s biodomes use an iconic form with a new purpose. The three self-sustaining domes will be made from “prefabricated components to minimize disruption and allow fast assembly on site.” From the inside of the domes, visitors will be able to view the landscape almost unencumbered. But with passive cooling, the subterranean domes will ensure more comfortable temperatures inside than out. Housing “educational programs to promote sustainable tourism” and a “Conservation Centre to protect various wildlife species,” Baharash and The Eco Resort Group hope to encourage a new kind of tourism that will allow visitors to enjoy the natural environment without adversely affecting it.

News via: Baharash Architecture

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Ella Comberg. ""Biodomes" in the UAE's Al Hajar Mountains Will Promote Ecotourism " 15 Jun 2018. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/896187/biodomes-in-the-uaes-al-hajar-mountains-will-promote-ecotourism/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »