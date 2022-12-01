Submit a Project Advertise
Country houses usually are found in remote areas, therefore, they often demand placement strategies that respect the context and dialogue with the landscape while bringing more thermal comfort and natural lighting. Most of the time, these solutions bring passive strategies that, along with the choice of materials and construction techniques, can provide an even more sustainable project. Get to know seven Brazilian residences that are examples of this theme.

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 2 of 217 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 3 of 217 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 4 of 217 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 5 of 217 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - More Images+ 16

Serrana House had little cross ventilation and natural lighting. With internal alterations in the floor plan, Studio Coplanar allowed the constant entrance of natural light and gave the feeling of wider interior space. The alterations were: placing gardens alongside the interior areas, including an external service area at the back of the kitchen, and replacing the existing small opaque glass windows at the back of the house.

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 6 of 21
Serrana House / Studio Coplanar. Image: © Júlia Tótoli

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 7 of 21
Serrana House / Studio Coplanar. Image: © Júlia Tótoli

Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura sought natural lighting and ventilation for each segment of Endless Horizon House through internal gardens or skylights. Sliding, pivoting panels, and folding doors are catalysts for cross ventilation. Covered balconies with wooden slats extend the continuity from indoor to outdoor, creating shading zones within lit spaces.

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 5 of 21
Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura. Image: © André Nazareth
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 16 of 21
Floor Plan - Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 8 of 21
Endless Horizon House / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura. Image: © André Nazareth

In the Brazilian cerrado, Palicourea House was designed by BLOCO Arquitetos with different treatments. The bedroom, home office, and bathroom areas in both buildings were treated as an “extended stay area” and were covered with solid concrete slabs that delimit an “air mattress” between them and the wooden roof. This empty area is also an open and naturally ventilated space that promotes greater thermal comfort for the internal spaces right below them, providing space for the distribution of most installations and equipment. The social living spaces, such as the living room of the house and the studio lounge, are equipped with large, glazed areas, sliding window frames, bug screens, and wooden sliding louvers that allow for constant natural ventilation and light.

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 3 of 21
Palicourea House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 17 of 21
Sections - Palicourea House / BLOCO Arquitetos
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 10 of 21
Palicourea House / BLOCO Arquitetos. Image: © Joana França

Guararema House is built with rammed earth sealing all the walls. These seals are thick, heavy, massive, gradually manufactured, and feature a smooth texture that reveals each seated layer. The technique is quite old, but it was performed with a more modern method. To provide greater durability, the technique known as Stabilized Rammed Earth - SRE was used, in which cement is added to the original soil mixture to compensate for possible damage caused by contact with water - guaranteeing all the benefits that rammed earth can offer.

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 2 of 21
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Kok
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 19 of 21
Floor Plan - Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 9 of 21
Guararema House / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados. Image: © Pedro Kok

Silvia Acar Arquitetura designed walls made with boards bolted to galvanized steel mullions: on the outside cement, boards fixed on a water-repellent membrane, a core with a thermal insulation layer, and the inner side in 18mm Paricá plywood sheets. The panels also work as a horizontal lock, stiffening the structure. In SBS Chalet, the panels provide bracing for the structure. In contrast to the light wood apparent throughout the interior of the chalet, the external faces of the walls are covered with pine boards charred with a blowtorch at the work itself, protecting the wood with a mineral layer and forming a ventilated facade system.

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 4 of 21
Chalet SBS / Silvia Acar Arquitetura. Image: © Alberto Ricci
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 18 of 21
Section - Chalet SBS / Silvia Acar Arquitetura
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 12 of 21
Chalet SBS / Silvia Acar Arquitetura. Image: © Alberto Ricci

Located on a steep slope, Casa Mantiqueira was designed by ARKITITO Arquitetura. The design seeks to take advantage of the horizon view, which stimulated the flatter and more horizontal shape of the house, which is surrounded by green hills and native vegetation. Design techniques were prioritized to achieve better thermal performance by using cross ventilation that increases visual permeability throughout the building.

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 11 of 21
Casa Mantiqueira / ARKITITO Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 20 of 21
Section - Casa Mantiqueira / ARKITITO Arquitetura
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 13 of 21
Casa Mantiqueira / ARKITITO Arquitetura. Image: © Maíra Acayaba

Finally, in the search for a material that is relevant in terms of sustainability and the environment, the offices Felipe SS Rodrigues and Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planning, when designing Residência Haras Larissa, opted for the use of cross laminated timber (CLT). In addition to the structural qualities, the material adds aesthetic value to the entire project.

7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 14 of 21
Residência Haras Larissa / Felipe SS Rodrigues + Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento. Image: © Fran Parente
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 21 of 21
Isometric - Residência Haras Larissa / Felipe SS Rodrigues + Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento
7 Brazilian Country Houses and Their Strategies for Comfort and Sustainability - Image 15 of 21
Residência Haras Larissa / Felipe SS Rodrigues + Sergio Sampaio Arquitetura + Planejamento. Image: © Fran Parente

