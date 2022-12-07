Biophilic-Inspired Design Takes Center Stage: How Bricks Bring Nature In

Save this picture! Villa Oss. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

Largely driven by rural migration to cities and overall population growth, 68% of people worldwide will live in urban areas by 2050. By doing so, many will benefit from greater access to basic services, proximity to public transportation, and better education and employment opportunities. But the pursuit of living urbanized lives also leads to isolation from the outdoors –be it a forest, a meadow or the mountains– that can negatively impact our physical and mental health. Exposure to nature has long been proven to reduce stress levels, boost mood, foster productivity and, above all, enhance well-being. So, considering we typically spend around 93% of our time indoors (and that the pandemic has magnified that statistic), now more than ever we find ourselves seeking a connection with the outdoors and all its inherent benefits. Architects thus face the important challenge of bringing nature in, which is precisely where biophilic design comes into play.

As 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that biophilic design continues to gain traction in all kinds of modern settings, from workspaces to bathrooms. In fact, some go as far as to say that more than a passing trend, biophilia is the long-term future of architecture and design. The guiding principle behind the concept is quite simple: connect people with nature to improve their quality of life. How? By providing ample views of the landscape and increasing the presence of natural elements in buildings, including daylight, airflow, greenery, water and materials like wood, stone and brick. This way, biophilia emerges as an attempt to reduce the gap between nature and humans, reversing the alienation caused by the modern built environment and promoting sustainability in the process. It’s no surprise that biophilic design was one of last year’s most popular design trends; and as this year wraps up, its predominance continues.

Save this picture! Camley Street. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

When it comes to building materials that encourage biophilia and sustainability, many tend to initially think of wood. Brick, however, is another prime example that is often overlooked. Manufactured for thousands of years with few major changes, the material consists of shaped and fired clay, an abundant natural resource that derives from deposits on the Earth’s surface caused by stone weathering. Every resulting block is completely unique and can vary in color, texture and shape, suiting different styles (from rustic to contemporary) while providing a natural look. Whether it’s indoors or outdoors, brickwork is an easy way to include biophilic-inspired design in any building type, enabling an instant connection to the outdoors that enhances user well-being.

Although it’s true that wood manufacturing emits less CO2, bricks are still a very sustainable and energy-efficient alternative, mainly due to their durability. With a high resistance to pests, fire and temperature changes, the material can be expected to last for the entire lifespan of a building; 100 years or more. And thanks to their natural coloring, it takes a long time for bricks to show any signs of dirt build up or stains. In addition, they are easily reusable and recyclable if carefully disassembled, which adheres to the circular economy and significantly reduces a project’s carbon footprint.

Save this picture! Villa Stuttgart. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

With this in mind, Randers Tegl –one of Northern Europe’s leading brick producers– aims to contribute to the construction of innovative, environmentally-friendly buildings that incorporate nature into their design. Among their solutions, Ultima is a series of waterstruck bricks that come in a distinctive linear format, with the length of two ordinary bricks and a height of just 38 mm. To explore their possibilities in biophilic-inspired design, below we present a selection of residential projects that integrate nature in different ways.

Villa Oss: uniting inside and outside areas

Located in the Netherlands, the exterior and interior of this house invite nature in. The building is clad in extra-long Ultima RT 153 bricks in a symphony of grey nuances, whereas perforated brickwork breaks with the minimalistic façade to allow natural light and ventilation to enter. Just outside the walls, an isolated and sculptured tree is visible from the inside-out. And at the same time, the home features a series of oversized windows that maximize the views of the green surroundings. The muted bricks blend all of these elements together, adding a raw and coarse feel to the light-tinted building while reconciling the inside and outside.

Save this picture! Villa Oss. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

Save this picture! Villa Oss. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

Camley Street: integrating nature through terraces

This Northwest London apartment building establishes a special relationship with nature. Featuring Ultima RT 160 bricks in various shades of grey (and in vertical and horizontal layouts), the project has a stepped form with airy terraced spaces and balconies that provide daylight, airflow and views of the landscape. This way, it is able to complement the scenic surroundings near Camley Street Natural Park, demonstrating that nature and cities are not always adversaries; in some cases, they can join forces to promote both human and environmental health.

Save this picture! Camley Street. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

Save this picture! Camley Street. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

Villa Stuttgart: enabling outdoor living

This Mediterranean-looking villa is located on a hillside near Stuttgart, Germany, and is carefully designed for residents looking for outdoor living. Contributing to a calm, stress-free and reflective ambiance, the outdoor space by the pool is surrounded by old olive trees and colorful bougainvilleas that add a botanic and harmonious feel. The space is framed by the warm and light-tinted sandy look of the brick walls, which in this case utilize the timeless Ultima RT 154 series. Altogether, the house –being hidden in the sloped hills and incorporating natural elements– lies in perfect harmony with its environment and allows users to connect with the outdoors.

Save this picture! Villa Stuttgart. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

Save this picture! Villa Stuttgart. Image Courtesy of Randers Tegl

The ongoing consequences of climate change and the global pandemic made this year, like the year before, especially chaotic. In the world of design, this has made the biophilic and sustainable approach more relevant than ever. Architects and designers therefore have a clear responsibility: to innovate and encourage the use of materials that bring our built environment closer to the outdoors. After all, only that way is it possible to contribute to a greener, healthier and better future.

