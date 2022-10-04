Handel Architects Designs Third Tallest Tower in Historical Downtown Los Angeles

Handel Architects designed the third tallest in Los Angeles, a 63-story high-rise 265 meters high in the Historical Downtown L.A. Featuring a 150 meters second tower, affordable residential housing, and community spaces, the "Angels Landing" will be the largest and tallest development to be built by Black developers in the United States, marking a milestone in the real estate industry, as in L.A.'s skyline. In partnership with The Peebles Corporation and MacFarlane Partners, the complex is scheduled to open in 2027 and will create more than 8,300 new jobs during construction.

Located in the historical neighborhood of Bunker Hill, Angels Landing Plaza will be a modern pedestrian-centered and transit adjacent urban park of 5200 square meters in the heart of Downtown L.A. Bunker Hill is home to internationally famous museums — the Museum of Contemporary Art and the Broad — and stand alongside several performance complexes, including the Music Center, the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Colburn School, and REDCAT. Around the area, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels by Rafael Moneo and the Angels Flight Railway, built in 1901, represent different eras of Bunker Hill revitalization.

The third tallest in L.A. will stand at 260-meter-tall, featuring a Sky Lounge, condominiums, and rental apartments encompassing six floors. Tower B will be 150 meters with 42 stories, featuring 18 floors devoted to apartments allowing residents access to the tower's 42nd-floor terrace. Angels Landing will bring two luxury lifestyle hotels with 515 rooms to Downtown L.A., drawing visitors and creating a new, welcoming destination for Los Angeles.

With a commitment to 30 percent minority and women-owned businesses embedded in Angels Landing, the developers The Peebles Corporation and Victor MacFarlane are reshaping the real estate landscape with their commitment to Affirmative Development, a business philosophy to create environments of economic opportunity for minorities and women in business by using both the company and its projects as vehicles for change.

Similarly, The Lucas Museum by MAD Architects is committed to increasing diversity and economic opportunities. The contractor, Hathaway Dinwiddie, and the City of L.A. have set the goal for local hiring and expanding the pipeline for subcontracting with women-owned businesses, minorities, and veterans. This mirrors the recent election of Kimberly Dowdell as the 100th president of The American Institute of Architects, making her the first Black woman to hold the position in AIA's 165-year history.