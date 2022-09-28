Jeanne Gang Wins the 2022 ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development

Save this picture! Museum of Natural History Expansion in New York. Image © Neoscape, Inc./© AMNH

Studio Gang's founder, Jeanne Gang, is the winner of the 2022 ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development, the most prestigious and respected honor in the real estate, land use, and development community. From museums and skyscrapers, including the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts and the St. Regis Tower in Chicago, Gang has demonstrated her work in creating and implementing better practices in sustainable reuse, ecological biodiversity, and social equity. Gang, the first woman architect to get the prize for Visionaries in Urban Development, joins the ULI laureates list along with Alejandro Aravena, Richard Rogers, and Vincent Scully.

Founded and led by Jeanne Gang, Studio Gang is an international architecture that has championed innovative design strategies to improve ecological biodiversity in cities and challenged the status quo in professional practice by closing the gender wage gap and encouraging her colleagues to follow suit.

More women in architecture are highlighted and leading offices nowadays. Initiatives from professional bodies such as the RIBA and the AIA are leading award initiatives such as the Women in Architecture Awards and Mies Crown Hall Americas Prize. Although, just in the USA only 17 percent of registered architects are women, and the Pritzker Prize has awarded 6 women in its forty-four straight editions.

The architectural newsfeeds are also hosting many signs of change in a traditionally male-dominated profession. SANAA, led by Kazuyo Sejima, has been named the recipient of the 2022 Praemium Imperiale Award for architecture by the Japan Art Association. Architect Farshid Moussavi and Artist Mona Hatoum are the recipients of the 2022 Jane Drew Prize and Ada Louise Huxtable Prizes Celebrating Women in Architecture. The research proposal: “[On Set with] Lilly Reich” by Valencian architects Laura Lizondo Sevilla, Débora Domingo Calabuig, and Avelina Prat García received the 2nd Lilly Reich Grant for Equality in Architecture in 2018. The paper was selected by professionals linked to the fields of research and dissemination in architecture and the research and dissemination in the matter of equality.

The announcement of Jeanne Gang as the winner of the 2022 ULI Prize for Visionaries in Urban Development comes at the pick moment of the studio work, besides the announcement of Gang as one of TIME Magazine’s most influential people in the world in 2019. The Studio is developing The Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation, an expansion to the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Meanwhile, a unified campus for the California College of the Arts in San Francisco and the new U.S. Embassy in Brasilia is set to break ground this fall.