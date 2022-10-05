Submit a Project Advertise
Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich

After having explored the spaces of architectural offices in the cities of Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich, Germany, Marc Goodwin documents the facades of the same studios. Looking at what makes them similar and what makes them unique, the series of images showcases 25 buildings of German firms such as Schneider+Schumacher, Blocher Partners, Asp Architekten, Behnisch Architekten, Laboratory for Visionary Architecture, Henn, Auer Weber Assoziierte, FRANKEN Generalplaner, apd architektur+ingenieurbüro, Steimle Architekten and Max Dudler.

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 2 of 26Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 3 of 26Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 4 of 26Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 5 of 26+ 26

While some are contemporary structures, a lot of these buildings have been rehabilitated and repurposed to become architectural studios. Former factories, bank institutions, storage, car dealers, and printing offices, to name a few previous functions, have had their interior spaces transformed to accommodate the needs of a modern architectural office. Some facades adapted to the changes, while others remained with their original design. 

Discover the facades of architecture offices in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich through the lens of Marc Goodwin.

Auer Weber Assoziierte GmbH  

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 5 of 26
AUER WEBER. Image © Marc Goodwin

SCOPE Architekten   

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 3 of 26
Scope. Image © Marc Goodwin

Crossboundaries

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 7 of 26
crossboundaries. Image © Marc Goodwin

HENN GmbH

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 2 of 26
Henn. Image © Marc Goodwin

Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects  

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 6 of 26
Ippolito Fleitz. Image © Marc Goodwin

asp architekten GmbH 

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 8 of 26
asp. Image © Marc Goodwin

FRANKEN Generalplaner Gmbh

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 9 of 26
Franken. Image © Marc Goodwin

LABORATORY FOR VISIONARY ARCHITECTURE Stuttgart GmbH

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 10 of 26
lava. Image © Marc Goodwin

Oliv Architekten  

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 11 of 26
Olive. Image © Marc Goodwin

"se\arch Freie Architekten BDA PartG mbB "    

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 4 of 26
se.arch. Image © Marc Goodwin

Turkali Architekten, Prof. Zvonko Turkali 

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 12 of 26
Turkali. Image © Marc Goodwin

blocher partners     

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 13 of 26
blocher partners. Image © Marc Goodwin

apd architektur+ingenieurbüro

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 14 of 26
apd. Image © Marc Goodwin

schneider+schumacher

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 15 of 26
Schneider+Schumacher. Image © Marc Goodwin

Behnisch Architekten  

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 16 of 26
BEHNISCHmunich. Image © Marc Goodwin

bez+kock architekten bda 

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 17 of 26
bez+kock. Image © Marc Goodwin

Carpus+Partner AG

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 18 of 26
Carpus + Partner. Image © Marc Goodwin

HGP Architekten Leben Kilian PartG mbB

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 19 of 26
HGP. Image © Marc Goodwin

Steimle Architekten BDA

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 20 of 26
Steimle. Image © Marc Goodwin

schleicher.ragaller architekten bda

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 21 of 26
schleicher.ragaller. Image © Marc Goodwin

RKW Architektur +, Leopoldstraße 21, 80802 München

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 22 of 26
RKW. Image © Marc Goodwin

Behnisch Architekten 

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 23 of 26
BEHNISCHstuttgart . Image © Marc Goodwin

Max Dudler. Berlin. Frankfurt. Munich. Zurich

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 24 of 26
MaxDudler. Image © Marc Goodwin

g2o GmbH   

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 25 of 26
g2o. Image © Marc Goodwin

steidle architekten Gesellschaft von Architekten und Stadtplanern mbH 

Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich - Image 26 of 26
STEIDLE. Image © Marc Goodwin

