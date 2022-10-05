While some are contemporary structures, a lot of these buildings have been rehabilitated and repurposed to become architectural studios. Former factories, bank institutions, storage, car dealers, and printing offices, to name a few previous functions, have had their interior spaces transformed to accommodate the needs of a modern architectural office. Some facades adapted to the changes, while others remained with their original design.
Cite: Christele Harrouk. "Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich " 05 Oct 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989554/marc-goodwin-captures-the-facades-of-studios-in-frankfurt-stuttgart-and-munich> ISSN 0719-8884