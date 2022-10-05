Marc Goodwin Captures the Facades of Studios in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich

After having explored the spaces of architectural offices in the cities of Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich, Germany, Marc Goodwin documents the facades of the same studios. Looking at what makes them similar and what makes them unique, the series of images showcases 25 buildings of German firms such as Schneider+Schumacher, Blocher Partners, Asp Architekten, Behnisch Architekten, Laboratory for Visionary Architecture, Henn, Auer Weber Assoziierte, FRANKEN Generalplaner, apd architektur+ingenieurbüro, Steimle Architekten and Max Dudler.

While some are contemporary structures, a lot of these buildings have been rehabilitated and repurposed to become architectural studios. Former factories, bank institutions, storage, car dealers, and printing offices, to name a few previous functions, have had their interior spaces transformed to accommodate the needs of a modern architectural office. Some facades adapted to the changes, while others remained with their original design.

Discover the facades of architecture offices in Frankfurt, Stuttgart, and Munich through the lens of Marc Goodwin.

Auer Weber Assoziierte GmbH

SCOPE Architekten

Crossboundaries

HENN GmbH

Ippolito Fleitz Group – Identity Architects

asp architekten GmbH

FRANKEN Generalplaner Gmbh

LABORATORY FOR VISIONARY ARCHITECTURE Stuttgart GmbH

Oliv Architekten

"se\arch Freie Architekten BDA PartG mbB "

Turkali Architekten, Prof. Zvonko Turkali

blocher partners

apd architektur+ingenieurbüro

schneider+schumacher

Behnisch Architekten

bez+kock architekten bda

Carpus+Partner AG

HGP Architekten Leben Kilian PartG mbB

Steimle Architekten BDA

schleicher.ragaller architekten bda

RKW Architektur +, Leopoldstraße 21, 80802 München

Behnisch Architekten

Max Dudler. Berlin. Frankfurt. Munich. Zurich

g2o GmbH

steidle architekten Gesellschaft von Architekten und Stadtplanern mbH