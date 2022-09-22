Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops

AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops

Save
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops

Inspired by the warm tones of harvested crops, Wild Wonder was selected as Color of the Year 2023 by AkzoNobel. Extensive research conducted by AkzoNobel, including color experts and international design professionals, identified the "Wonders of the Natural" swatch at the heart of global social and design. This trend is inspired by nature as people are re-evaluating their relationship with the environment as the source of everything in their lives. # d0c599, or pale yellow/ olive green, captures the moment's mood and conveys serenity and positivity after these recent years of uncertainty and despair.

AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 2 of 19AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 3 of 19AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 4 of 19AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 5 of 19+ 19

Four paint color palettes have been designed around Wild Wonder: Buzz Colors (meadow brights), Flow Colors (seashore tones), Lush Colors (the forest hues), and Raw Colors (harvest shades). Architecture, urban environments, and interior design materials such as Organic fibers, softwood, and sandstone capture the palettes making it easy to choose for a timeless look that's also bang on trend.

“Wild Wonder speaks to us in a language we instinctively understand,” says Heleen van Gent, Creative Director of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center. “Nature is what inspires us and makes us feel better in our lives and in our homes. That’s why, for the first time in 20 years, our entire color palette is inspired by the rhythms of nature.” 

Related Article

How Color Affects Architecture

ArchDaily has chosen 14 projects, including houses, temples, and restaurants, to display Wild Wonder's versatility. To explore more projects by their colors in ArchDaily, check our search by color filter: pink, red, orange, blue, green, yellow, black, gray, and white.

Banacado Café / ASKA

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 16 of 19
Banacado Café / ASKA. Image © Mikael Lundblad

Lagar Oliq Complex / Play Arquitetura

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 18 of 19
Lagar Oliq Complex / Play Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Kouhsar Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 19 of 19
Kouhsar Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni. Image © Parham Taghioff

Duplex in Sant Gervasi / ARQUITECTURA-G

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 6 of 19
Duplex in Sant Gervasi / ARQUITECTURA-G. Image © José Hevia

HEB'S Restaurant / Maden Group

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 7 of 19
HEB’S Restaurant / Maden Group. Image © Atdhe Mulla

Black Teahouse / A1Architects

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 8 of 19
Black Teahouse / A1Architects. Image Courtesy of A1Architects

Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Alcalá Church/ Alejandro Beautell

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 10 of 19
Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Alcalá Church/ Alejandro Beautell. Image © Flavio Dorta

OHL Cultural Space for the Arts / AB+AC Architects

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 12 of 19
OHL Cultural Space for the Arts / AB+AC Architects. Image © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

MG08 Housing / BURR Studio

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 11 of 19
MG08 Housing / BURR Studio. Image © José Hevia

Saraiva Bookstore / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 13 of 19
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House With Midair Living / StudioGreenBlue

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 4 of 19
House With Midair Living / StudioGreenBlue. Image Courtesy of StudioGreenBlue

New Australian Embassy Jakarta / Denton Corker Marshall

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 14 of 19
New Australian Embassy Jakarta / Denton Corker Marshall. Image © John Gollings

Granholmen Summer Cottage / Bornstein Lyckefors + Josefine Wikholm

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 15 of 19
Granholmen Summer Cottage / Bornstein Lyckefors + Josefine Wikholm. Image © Carl Axel Bejre

Infinity Wellbeing Spa Bangkok / Space Popular

Save this picture!
AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops - Image 5 of 19
Infinity Wellbeing Spa Bangkok / Space Popular. Image © Wison Tungthunya

AkzoNobel has announced plans to fund a global research project by OMA, which will investigate the link between color and economic development. The project is part of AkzoNobel's broader 'Human Cities' initiative, which "highlights our commitment to improving, energizing and regenerating urban communities across the world."

Related Article

How Color Affects Architecture

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paula Cano
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Paula Cano. "AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops" 22 Sep 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/989353/akzonobel-selects-wild-wonder-as-the-color-of-the-year-2023-inspired-by-nature-and-harvested-crops> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream