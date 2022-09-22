AkzoNobel selects "Wild Wonder" as the Color of the Year 2023, Inspired by Nature and Harvested Crops

Inspired by the warm tones of harvested crops, Wild Wonder was selected as Color of the Year 2023 by AkzoNobel. Extensive research conducted by AkzoNobel, including color experts and international design professionals, identified the "Wonders of the Natural" swatch at the heart of global social and design. This trend is inspired by nature as people are re-evaluating their relationship with the environment as the source of everything in their lives. # d0c599, or pale yellow/ olive green, captures the moment's mood and conveys serenity and positivity after these recent years of uncertainty and despair.

Four paint color palettes have been designed around Wild Wonder: Buzz Colors (meadow brights), Flow Colors (seashore tones), Lush Colors (the forest hues), and Raw Colors (harvest shades). Architecture, urban environments, and interior design materials such as Organic fibers, softwood, and sandstone capture the palettes making it easy to choose for a timeless look that's also bang on trend.

“Wild Wonder speaks to us in a language we instinctively understand,” says Heleen van Gent, Creative Director of AkzoNobel’s Global Aesthetic Center. “Nature is what inspires us and makes us feel better in our lives and in our homes. That’s why, for the first time in 20 years, our entire color palette is inspired by the rhythms of nature.”

ArchDaily has chosen 14 projects, including houses, temples, and restaurants, to display Wild Wonder's versatility. To explore more projects by their colors in ArchDaily, check our search by color filter: pink, red, orange, blue, green, yellow, black, gray, and white.

Save this picture! Banacado Café / ASKA. Image © Mikael Lundblad

Save this picture! Lagar Oliq Complex / Play Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Save this picture! Kouhsar Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni. Image © Parham Taghioff

Save this picture! Duplex in Sant Gervasi / ARQUITECTURA-G. Image © José Hevia

Save this picture! HEB’S Restaurant / Maden Group. Image © Atdhe Mulla

Save this picture! Black Teahouse / A1Architects. Image Courtesy of A1Architects

Save this picture! Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Alcalá Church/ Alejandro Beautell. Image © Flavio Dorta

Save this picture! OHL Cultural Space for the Arts / AB+AC Architects. Image © Ricardo Oliveira Alves

Save this picture! MG08 Housing / BURR Studio. Image © José Hevia

Save this picture! House With Midair Living / StudioGreenBlue. Image Courtesy of StudioGreenBlue

Save this picture! New Australian Embassy Jakarta / Denton Corker Marshall. Image © John Gollings

Save this picture! Granholmen Summer Cottage / Bornstein Lyckefors + Josefine Wikholm. Image © Carl Axel Bejre

Save this picture! Infinity Wellbeing Spa Bangkok / Space Popular. Image © Wison Tungthunya

AkzoNobel has announced plans to fund a global research project by OMA, which will investigate the link between color and economic development. The project is part of AkzoNobel's broader 'Human Cities' initiative, which "highlights our commitment to improving, energizing and regenerating urban communities across the world."