2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings

After two years of disrupted cycles of architecture events, due to the pandemic, 2022 has been witnessing a resurgence: biennials, triennials, design weeks, and festivals are back in the picture, with bigger interrogations and larger thematic approaches, aligned with the challenges of the world of today.

Relevant today more than ever, these happenings scattered around the globe are tackling climate-related issues, urban problems, as well as concerns engendered by covid-19 such as resilience, models of living, future of design, and the unknown.

Discover below a list of the most important architectural events happening in September, as well as some ongoing festivals, launched in previous months. The agenda also covers major commercial trade shows, happening in France, Spain, and Italy. Stay tuned to ArchDaily's coverage of these happenings.

Save this picture! 2022 London Design Festival. Image Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto & Tin Drum

Starting in September

Sept 01- 06

Logroño, Spain

Sep 01- 11

Helsinki, Finland

Sept 03- March 05

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Sep 04-11

São Paulo, Brasil

Save this picture! Solar Biennale and Energy Show. Image © Isa de Jong

Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism

Sept 07- Nov

Tallinn, Estonia

Making Now

Sep 15- 22

Sydney, Australia

The New Unknown

Sep 15- 16

Berlin, Germany

Infinite Freedom, A World for a Feminist Democracy

Sept 16- Jan 01

Orléans, France

Save this picture! New Generations Festival . Image © furiistudio

Design Futures, Design Marketplace, and Design Impact

Sept 16- 25

Singapore City, Singapore

Sept 16- 25

Vienna, Austria

Sept 19- Nov 22

Istanbul, Turkey

Sept 17- Nov 20

Istanbul, Turkey

Sept 17- 25

London, UK

Habitar al Margen

Sep 21- 25

CDMX, México

Urban Challenges

Sept 21- Sept 24

Rome, Italy

Mission Neighborhood

Sept 22- Oct 30

Oslo, Norway

Save this picture! Courtesy of Singapore Design Week

IT’S ABOUT TIME

Sept 22- Nov 13

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

The City as a Common Good

Sept 23- Oct 23

Timișoara, Romania

Sep 24- 27

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Sept 27- 29

New Orleans, USA

Save this picture! Gashouse Museum. Image © 17th Istanbul Biennial

Sept 28- Oct 02

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Terra

Sept 29 - Dec 05

Lisbon, Portugal

Habitar al Margen

September

CDMX, México

Save this picture! The 27th Biennial of Design, Ljubljana, BIO27 Super Vernaculars. Image © Amadeja Smrekar/ Krater

On-going

BIO27 Super Vernaculars- Design for a Regenerative Future

May 26- Oct 23

Ljubljana, Slovenia

Unknown Unknowns. An Introduction to Mysteries

July 15 - Dec 11

Milano, Italy

SEEDS OF RESILIENCE

Aug 27 - Nov 26

Hong Kong & Shenzhen

Save this picture! 23rd Triennale Milano International Exhibition. Image © DSL Studio

Commercial Trade Shows

Sept 08-17

Paris, France

Sep 23- 26

Valencia, Spain

Sep 26- 30

Bologna, Italy