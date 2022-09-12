Submit a Project Advertise
World
2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings

After two years of disrupted cycles of architecture events, due to the pandemic, 2022 has been witnessing a resurgence: biennials, triennials, design weeks, and festivals are back in the picture, with bigger interrogations and larger thematic approaches, aligned with the challenges of the world of today.

Relevant today more than ever, these happenings scattered around the globe are tackling climate-related issues, urban problems, as well as concerns engendered by covid-19 such as resilience, models of living, future of design, and the unknown.

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 2 of 162022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 3 of 162022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 4 of 162022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 5 of 16+ 16

Discover below a list of the most important architectural events happening in September, as well as some ongoing festivals, launched in previous months. The agenda also covers major commercial trade shows, happening in France, Spain, and Italy. Stay tuned to ArchDaily's coverage of these happenings.

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 3 of 16
2022 London Design Festival. Image Courtesy of Sou Fujimoto & Tin Drum

Starting in September

Concéntrico 08/ Logroño International Festival of Architecture and Design

  • Sept 01- 06
  • Logroño, Spain

Helsinki Design Week

  • Sep 01- 11
  • Helsinki, Finland

The Energy Show & The Solar Biennale

  • Sept 03- March 05
  • Rotterdam, The Netherlands

DW! Semana de Design de São Paulo

  • Sep 04-11
  • São Paulo, Brasil

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 10 of 16
Solar Biennale and Energy Show. Image © Isa de Jong

TAB -Tallinn Architecture Biennial 2022

  • Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism
  • Sept 07- Nov
  • Tallinn, Estonia

Sydney Design Week

  • Making Now
  • Sep 15- 22
  • Sydney, Australia

Berlin Questions

  • The New Unknown
  • Sep 15- 16
  • Berlin, Germany

3rd Biennale of Frac Centre-Val de Loire

  • Infinite Freedom, A World for a Feminist Democracy
  • Sept 16- Jan 01
  • Orléans, France

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 12 of 16
New Generations Festival . Image © furiistudio

Singapore Design Week

  • Design Futures, Design Marketplace, and Design Impact
  • Sept 16- 25
  • Singapore City, Singapore

Vienna Design Week

  • Sept 16- 25
  • Vienna, Austria

Contemporary Istanbul

  • Sept 19- Nov 22
  • Istanbul, Turkey

17th Istanbul Biennial

  • Sept 17- Nov 20
  • Istanbul, Turkey

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 5 of 16
Concéntrico 2022. Image © Josema Cutillas

London Design Festival

  • Sept 17- 25
  • London, UK

Mextropoli

  • Habitar al Margen
  • Sep 21- 25
  • CDMX, México

New Generations Festival

  • Urban Challenges
  • Sept 21- Sept 24
  • Rome, Italy

The 8th Oslo Architecture Triennale

  • Mission Neighborhood
  • Sept 22- Oct 30
  • Oslo, Norway

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 6 of 16
Courtesy of Singapore Design Week

Architecture Biennale Rotterdam

  • IT’S ABOUT TIME
  • Sept 22- Nov 13
  • Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Timisoara Architecture Biennial/ Beta City

  • The City as a Common Good
  • Sept 23- Oct 23
  • Timișoara, Romania

LA Design Festival

  • Sep 24- 27
  • Los Angeles, CA, USA

Autodesk University

  • Sept 27- 29
  • New Orleans, USA

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 16 of 16
Gashouse Museum. Image © 17th Istanbul Biennial

18° International Biennial of Architecture of Buenos Aires

  • Sept 28- Oct 02 
  • Buenos Aires, Argentina

Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2022

  • Terra
  • Sept 29 - Dec 05
  • Lisbon, Portugal

XII BIAU (Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo)

  • Habitar al Margen
  • September
  • CDMX, México

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 14 of 16
The 27th Biennial of Design, Ljubljana, BIO27 Super Vernaculars. Image © Amadeja Smrekar/ Krater

On-going

27th Biennial of Design, Ljubljana

  • BIO27 Super Vernaculars- Design for a Regenerative Future
  • May 26- Oct 23
  • Ljubljana, Slovenia

23rd Triennale Milano International Exhibition

  • Unknown Unknowns. An Introduction to Mysteries
  • July 15 - Dec 11
  • Milano, Italy

Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism/Architecture

  • SEEDS OF RESILIENCE
  • Aug 27 - Nov 26
  • Hong Kong & Shenzhen

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 7 of 16
23rd Triennale Milano International Exhibition. Image © DSL Studio

Commercial Trade Shows

Paris Design Week/ Biannual Trade Show Maison&Objet

  • Sept 08-17 
  • Paris, France

Habitat Valencia

  • Sep 23- 26
  • Valencia, Spain

CERSAIE (International Exhibition surface design, bathroom furnishings, and finishes for the architectural design)

  • Sep 26- 30
  • Bologna, Italy

2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings - Image 4 of 16
23rd Triennale Milano International Exhibition. Image © DSL Studio

