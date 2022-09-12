2022 Architectural Events: September's Packed List of 29 International Happenings

After two years of disrupted cycles of architecture events, due to the pandemic, 2022 has been witnessing a resurgence: biennials, triennials, design weeks, and festivals are back in the picture, with bigger interrogations and larger thematic approaches, aligned with the challenges of the world of today.
Relevant today more than ever, these happenings scattered around the globe are tackling climate-related issues, urban problems, as well as concerns engendered by covid-19 such as resilience, models of living, future of design, and the unknown.
Discover below a list of the most important architectural events happening in September, as well as some ongoing festivals, launched in previous months. The agenda also covers major commercial trade shows, happening in France, Spain, and Italy. Stay tuned to ArchDaily's coverage of these happenings.
Starting in September
Concéntrico 08/ Logroño International Festival of Architecture and Design
- Sept 01- 06
- Logroño, Spain
Helsinki Design Week
- Sep 01- 11
- Helsinki, Finland
The Energy Show & The Solar Biennale
- Sept 03- March 05
- Rotterdam, The Netherlands
DW! Semana de Design de São Paulo
- Sep 04-11
- São Paulo, Brasil
TAB -Tallinn Architecture Biennial 2022
- Edible; Or, The Architecture of Metabolism
- Sept 07- Nov
- Tallinn, Estonia
Sydney Design Week
- Making Now
- Sep 15- 22
- Sydney, Australia
Berlin Questions
- The New Unknown
- Sep 15- 16
- Berlin, Germany
3rd Biennale of Frac Centre-Val de Loire
- Infinite Freedom, A World for a Feminist Democracy
- Sept 16- Jan 01
- Orléans, France
Singapore Design Week
- Design Futures, Design Marketplace, and Design Impact
- Sept 16- 25
- Singapore City, Singapore
Vienna Design Week
- Sept 16- 25
- Vienna, Austria
Contemporary Istanbul
- Sept 19- Nov 22
- Istanbul, Turkey
17th Istanbul Biennial
- Sept 17- Nov 20
- Istanbul, Turkey
London Design Festival
- Sept 17- 25
- London, UK
Mextropoli
- Habitar al Margen
- Sep 21- 25
- CDMX, México
New Generations Festival
- Urban Challenges
- Sept 21- Sept 24
- Rome, Italy
The 8th Oslo Architecture Triennale
- Mission Neighborhood
- Sept 22- Oct 30
- Oslo, Norway
Architecture Biennale Rotterdam
- IT’S ABOUT TIME
- Sept 22- Nov 13
- Rotterdam, The Netherlands
Timisoara Architecture Biennial/ Beta City
- The City as a Common Good
- Sept 23- Oct 23
- Timișoara, Romania
LA Design Festival
- Sep 24- 27
- Los Angeles, CA, USA
Autodesk University
- Sept 27- 29
- New Orleans, USA
18° International Biennial of Architecture of Buenos Aires
- Sept 28- Oct 02
- Buenos Aires, Argentina
Lisbon Architecture Triennale 2022
- Terra
- Sept 29 - Dec 05
- Lisbon, Portugal
XII BIAU (Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo)
- Habitar al Margen
- September
- CDMX, México
On-going
27th Biennial of Design, Ljubljana
- BIO27 Super Vernaculars- Design for a Regenerative Future
- May 26- Oct 23
- Ljubljana, Slovenia
23rd Triennale Milano International Exhibition
- Unknown Unknowns. An Introduction to Mysteries
- July 15 - Dec 11
- Milano, Italy
Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism/Architecture
- SEEDS OF RESILIENCE
- Aug 27 - Nov 26
- Hong Kong & Shenzhen
Commercial Trade Shows
Paris Design Week/ Biannual Trade Show Maison&Objet
- Sept 08-17
- Paris, France
Habitat Valencia
- Sep 23- 26
- Valencia, Spain
CERSAIE (International Exhibition surface design, bathroom furnishings, and finishes for the architectural design)
- Sep 26- 30
- Bologna, Italy