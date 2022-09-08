The World's First Solar Biennale and Energy Show Exhibition Opens in Rotterdam on September 9

Save this picture! The Energy Show Installation. Image © Isa de Jong

The Het Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, opens The Energy Show and the Solar Biennale on Friday, September 9, 2022. In collaboration with The Solar Biennale designer and curator Matylda Krzykowski and solar designers Marjan van Aubel and Pauline van Dongen, the exhibition presents a series of projects that explores the sun's meaning and possibilities in society, the environment, and design. With Europe in the midst of an energy crisis, The Energy Show and the Solar Biennale is an opportunity for designers and the general public to examine the transition to solar energy and technology as we move towards a post-carbon future.

Save this picture! ’The Circle’ by Marjan van Aubel Studio is the symbol of the exhibition . Image © Lindy Hengst

How much energy do we have and need today? And what would the world look like if it ran on solar energy? A journey through the history of the sun at the Energy show invites visitors to reflect on their personal energy levels and discuss concepts before being introduced to a diverse range of projects. From pioneers such as Mária Telkes to the future-oriented initiatives and solar-integrated architecture of Jessenvollenweider and Michael Jantzen, this exhibition displays the solar energy role in humanity while also considering a technological and economic perspective.

Save this picture! Courtesy of The Energy Show

Together with The Energy Show, the world's first Solar Biennale explores the use of solar energy through art, design, and dialogue. The initiative by the solar designers Marjan van Aubel and Pauline van Dongen brings alongside designers, scientists, the solar industry, and policymakers. Besides professionals, residents, consumers, and solar enthusiasts are welcome to formulate answers and exchange ideas on the sun and where it touches upon our personal, social, virtual, and spatial future.

The Solar Biennale message is clear: "To make the most of the sun's power, we need to move beyond technocratic thinking." For seven weeks, the Solar Biennale will open a discussion on new relationships between people and their environment, gather diverse disciplines and viewpoints, and promote sharing knowledge amongst professionals working with solar energy. The agenda includes an international seminar on solar design, a projects exhibition that includes work by Alice Wong, Agnieszka Polska, and a built-up project by Marjan van Aubel Studio.

Save this picture! The Energy Show Installation. Image © Isa de Jong

The Biennale opens on September 9 in The Het Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam and culminates on October 30 in the Dutch Design Week in Eindhoven. The Energy show - Sun, Solar, and Human Power can be seen from September 3, 2022, through March 5, 2023, at Het Nieuwe Instituut in Rotterdam. Discover the Official Agenda and more on the official website of the Het Nieuwe Instituut.