“Design with Nature”: DAAily Bar Live Talk with Mario Cucinella

Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily which make up DAAily platforms, created a unique, storytelling-programmed space for design and architecture enthusiasts dubbed the DAAily Bar during this year's Milan Design Week. The space featured curated talk series and gathering spots, along with immersive art installations by renowned designers.

As part of the DAAily Bar Live Talks, ArchDaily's Founder and Editor-in-Chief David Basulto had the opportunity to talk with Mario Cucinella, founder of MC A - Mario Cucinella Architects and curator of “Design with Nature” for Salone del Mobile 2022, about his work and his recent projects.

Talking about the future of the profession, the architect discussed the need to invest in developing materials and techniques that are sustainable while organically contributing to people’s quality of life. He recognized that the building industry is one of the most conservative industries due to the complex processes involved, but that lately there are more and more incentives to create long-lasting change, as the demand for more sustainable and livable environments increases. His proposal for the “Design with Nature” space at the Salone del Mobile reflects the same principles: it creates a communal space for gathering and connecting with people, while also bringing to attention 20 innovative materials developed from natural sources.

Save this picture! Designing with Nature. Image Courtesy of 2022 Salone del Mobile

The architect also draws attention to the richness of knowledge found in the past, and how historical building techniques have had a clear understanding of their surrounding environment and worked harmoniously with it in order to achieve a pleasant environment. While not advocating for a revival of these techniques, Mario Cucinella recommends taking inspiration and re-discovering them by integrating new technologies and computational power. One example is the Clay 3D printed house by Mario Cucinella Architects. The building process involves a local accessible material, clay, but the envelope is parametrically optimized to balance thermal mass, insulation, and ventilation according to the local climate needs.

Save this picture! TECLA, 3D Printed Habitat by WASP and Mario Cucinella Architects. Image Courtesy of WASP

Speakers included some of the biggest names in design, art, and architecture, such as Stefano Boeri, from Stefano Boeri Architetti, Jakob Lange from BIG, Mario Cucinella, MC A from Mario Cucinella Architects, and Patricia Urquiola, to name a few.

Check this year's Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile coverage on the tags: milan design week 2022 and salone del mobile 2022.