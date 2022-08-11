Berlin Plans Smart Residential District and Research Park on Former Tegel Airport

Save this picture! Berlin TXL SQ Überblick. Image © Tegel Projekt GmbH, Macina

The former Berlin-Tegel Airport is set to be redeveloped. The master plan includes the Schumacher Quartier, a new residential district with 200 hectares of landscaped area, and a research and industrial park for urban technologies, Berlin TXL – the Urban Tech Republic. Besides creating a space for industry, business, and science, the innovation park aims to research and test urban technologies. The park will focus on major themes in the development of cities: the efficient use of energy, sustainable construction, eco-friendly mobility, recycling, networked control of systems, clean water, and the application of new materials.

The Urban Tech Republic will accommodate around 1,000 small and large businesses centered around research, development, and production. The estimated number of employees reaches 20,000. The plan includes designated areas for all phases of company development: start-up enters, technology centers, and business and industrial sites, Accommodations will also be made for 2,500 students, who will move into the former terminal building.

The Schumacher Quarter will develop upwards of 5,000 homes and their necessary close-proximity amenities: daycare centers, schools, and shopping facilities. The development is also used to test forward-thinking solutions for providing climate-neutral energy and offering new models for mobility. Technologies will be researched and developed right next door – in the Urban Tech Republic. A further 4,000 homes are planned for the neighboring districts of Cité Pasteur and TXL Nord.

The Urban Tech Republic becomes a compact district and district of short distances with a clearway road for public transport and transportation hubs with options for bike and carsharing as well as e-mobility. In addition, the innovation park will be connected to the superordinate network for cycling and public transport.

The State of Berlin has commissioned Tegel Projekt GmbH, a state-owned business, with the development and management of Berlin TXL – the Urban Tech Republic, and of Schumacher Quartier. The finalization of the first construction phase In the Urban Tech Republic and in the Schumacher Quartier is planned for 2027 as is also the case with the completion of a major portion of the building refurbishments.

