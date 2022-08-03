We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

"Architecture and Design at Large": DAAily Bar Live Talk with Carlo Ratti

During this year's Milan Design Week, Designboom, Architonic, and ArchDaily which make up DAAily platforms, created a unique, storytelling-programmed space for design and architecture enthusiasts dubbed the DAAily Bar. The space featured curated talk series and gathering spots, along with immersive art installations by renowned designers.

As part of the DAAily Bar Live Talks, ArchDaily's Founder and Editor-in-Chief David Basulto had the chance to talk with Carlo Ratti, director of MIT's Senseable Lab and founder of innovation studio Carlo Ratti Associati about this multidisciplinary approach, the blurred boundaries of the profession and his recent projects.

Talking about architecture "at large", the architect explained how his firm blurred the boundaries of the built environment to tackle the big challenges the world is facing today, beginning with working together from different disciplines, from physics to design and sociology, and putting together the elements of natural and artificial, and converging them. The pandemic was also part of the discussion, as the architect explained how the firm was able to act quick during the past couple of years, tackling the scarcity of intensive care facilities and the speed at which the virus was spreading from one city to another. 

Coffee Landscape. Image © Paolo Carlini and Carlo Anastasio

The architect also talked about his firm's installations that were displayed in Milan as part of the Fuorisalone: Coffee Landscape (in collaboration with architect Italo Rota and coffee vending machine manufacturer Rhea), which is a reconfigurable coffee station for office, that transforms the experience of coffee making into one where colleagues interact and socialize while sitting on modular cushions of different heights, and Feeling the Energy Park, a transformation of the city’s Botanical Garden into an energy park using 500 meters of digitally bent copper pipes to create a sensorial path where people can explore different forms of sustainable energy production and consumption.

Feeling the Energy Park. Image © Marco Beck Peccoz

Hosted by the Swiss Corner at Piazza Cavour / Via Palestro 2, the DAAily bar featured a curated talk series hosted by DAAily platforms' three Editors-in-Chief to inspire and entertain. Speakers included some of the biggest names in design, art, and architecture, such as Stefano Boeri, from Stefano Boeri Architetti, Jakob Lange from BIG, Mario Cucinella, MC A from Mario Cucinella Architects, and Patricia Urquiola, to name a few.

Check this year's Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile coverage on the tags: milan design week 2022 and salone del mobile 2022.

