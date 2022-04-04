Ricardo Bofill Designed a Villa Inspired by a Classical Temple in Algarve, Portugal

Save this picture! Cortesía de Palmares Ocean Living & Golf

In January 2022, the world of architecture lost one of its greatest influences of modern times, the Catalan architect Ricardo Bofill. However, just two months before his departure, Bofill left us with a new vision: an independent villa inspired by a classical temple that sits on a single plot within the Palmares Ocean Living & Golf complex. Today, a new opportunity presents itself to bring one of his final designs to life.

The Palmares Ocean Living & Golf complex is located in the Algarve, the southernmost region of Portugal. With plots for sale either with or without an architectural project, the resort is owned and operated by Kronos Homes and its Clubhouse won a National Real Estate Award last year in the Tourism category. There is now an opportunity for a buyer to purchase their own Ricardo Bofill designed villa.

Born in Barcelona, Ricardo Bofill was one of Europe's most representative postmodern architects. Known for the bold colours and vibrant geometry that he exploded in the late 1960s and early 1970s, he was able to leave behind the modernism of earlier years. His work encompassed different disciplines such as poetry, mathematics, literature and economics, which he combined with his architectural designs. Some of these include Kafka Castle and Walden 7 in Catalonia, the Red Wall in Alicante, Ax Majeur in Paris and the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Morocco.

"The villa sits in the undulating coastal landscape with its bold form and materials. There is an undisguised intention to make it visible from a distance, a presence that evokes a classical temple with its interplay of columns" - Ricardo Bofill Architecture Workshop

Combining influences from Arab and Mediterranean design, Bofill made them fit into both his native Barcelona and the history of Arab architectural influence in Portugal. In fact, his architectural design in Palmares is a reflection of these influences since, as the studio points out, it is a design that pays homage to light and shadow.