How the Renaissance Influenced Architecture

Save this picture! Catthedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore, Arnolfo di Cambio, Fillippo Brunelleschi . Image © James Taylor-Foster

After a prolonged period of cultural and intellectual starvation known as the Dark Ages, Europe was in dire need of a rebirth. A growing desire to both study and mimic nature itself began to emerge, with an inclination to discover and explore the world. Between 1400-1600 Europe was to witness a significant revival of the fine arts, painting, sculpture and Architecture.

Prior to the dawn of the Renaissance, Europe was dominated by ornate and asymmetrical Gothic Architecture. The period ushered in a new era of architecture after a phase of Gothic art, with the rise of a new notion ‘Humanism’. The idea of attaching much importance to the essence of individualism and downplaying religious themes. The effect of Humanism included the emergence of the individual figure, greater realism and attention to detail.

15th century Florence heralded a period of great prosperity and marked the development of the Renaissance style of Architecture. Here the rebirth began, with Medici patronage consciously reviving a golden age, kick-starting a fascination with the Arts and classical learning. From its heart, its influence spread to the rest of Italy and then Western Europe.

Save this picture! The Pantheon, Rome. Image Courtesy of Phil Whitehouse / Flickr

The revival of this classical learning sought influence from the highly symmetrical and geometrically proportioned buildings of classical Rome and Greece. Predominantly architectural features such as pilasters, semi-circular arches, orderly arrangements of columns, lintels and domes.

Save this picture! Catthedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore, Florence. Image © Petar Milosevic

Regarded as the original architect of the renaissance is Fillippo Brunelleschi (1377-1446). Described as the first building of this era is the Catthedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore (Florence’s cathedral). Headless for two centuries Brunelleschi engineered a plan to create the largest masonry Dome in the world, under Medici patronage. Retaining its Gothic ribs and pointed arches in its design, the new dome was influenced by the great domes of Ancient Rome, such as the Pantheon.

Save this picture! Wooden Model of Brunelleschis Dome . Image © Antonio Quattrone

Save this picture! Catthedrale di Santa Maria del Fiore, Dome Interior . Image Courtesy of Peter K Burian / WikiCommons CC BY-SA 4.0

Constructed without supports or scaffolding, it uses a thorough understanding of the laws of mathematics and physics in its design. Brunelleschi proposed the construction of two domes, an inner dome with horizontal stone and chain hoops, reinforcing the octagonal dome layered above. In addition Brunelleschi initiated a novel herringbone pattern that allowed the brickwork to self-reinforce whilst being laid. A dome of this magnitude and technique had never been accomplished before and is still regarded as a significant engineering achievement.

Save this picture! Santa Maria Novella, Florence . Image Courtesy of Commonists / WikiCommons CC BY-SA 4.0

Another key figure in the development of Renaissance architecture was Leon Battista Alberti (1402-1472) both a Humanist theorist and designer, whose book regarding architecture ‘De re Aedificatoria’ was the first architectural formal written work of the renaissance. His work includes the Palazzo Rucellai and the façade of the church of Santa Maria Novella in 15th century Florence, both heavily influenced by architecture of the ancients and corresponded with the new individualistic view of man.

Save this picture! Palazzo Rucellai, Leon Battista Alberti . Image Courtesy of Morphart Creation / Shutterstock

The Palazzo Rucellai (1446-51) presents the developing features of renaissance architecture, offering the use of pilasters and entablatures in proportional relationship with each other and the classical ordering of columns. The embodiment of different classical orders creates an effect similar to that of the Colosseum, the structure becoming more elegant than previous fortress like structures of the time.

Save this picture! Basilica di San Pietro, Vatican . Image Courtesy of Alvesgaspar / WikiCommons CC BY-SA 4.0

Architects during this period were influenced by Roman orders of columns including Tuscan, Ionic, Corinthian, Composite and Doric as models. These orders were either structural or decorative, used as one integrated system. The dome also became popular after the Brunelleschi’s success, a feature used only very rarely during the middle-ages. Following its construction Donato Bramante designed St Peters Basilica in Rome and the feature became an indispensable element in Renaissance church architecture, remaining popular transitioning into the Baroque period.

Save this picture! Royal Summer Palace, Prague . Image Courtesy of Øyvind Holmstad / WikiCommons CC BY-SA 3.0

An essence of individualism was born, expressing an interest to create spacious and well-lit interiors, reflecting the philosophy of Humanism. The arrival of print meant that Architectural theory was thrown into the limelight. Architecture was no longer just practice; it was matter for theoretical discussion not by just architects but by patrons. Andrea Palladio (1508-1580) published ‘l Quattro Libri Dell’archittetura’ in 1570 (translated as The Four Books of Architecture). Many believe the distribution of this print was responsible for spreading the ideas of the Renaissance across Europe.

Save this picture! Hardwick Hall, Derbyshire . Image Courtesy of WikiCommons CC BY-SA 3.0

The birth of the renaissance in Florence, Italy sent shock waves across Western Europe, as the style began to emerge in England, Bohemia, Spain, Portugal, Hungary etc. Their own variants materializing from elements of preceding Gothic styles. The renaissance revolutionized the way in which architecture was perceived, as an art and science that should be studied through architectural theory. Architecture became more captivated with user-design, rather than just for symbolic and religious purposes. The rise of Humanism changed our perception of the practice and continues to influence architectural design today.