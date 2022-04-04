From Representation to Reality: 19 Projects that Rethink Representation Techniques

Graphics, even before language and writing, were the first means of communication and significance for humanity. Drawing is the act of replacing reality with representation, that is, replacing objects with images encoded in each of the graphic representation systems.
In architecture, graphics stimulate the imagination and are the basis of project thinking since they do not only constitute our code of communication but configure our ability to express ourselves in disciplinary terms. In fact, at first, the drawing is constructed in the mind of the architect, before it looks for support from any type of instrument.
In this way, the drawing, in all its forms, guarantees learning and better management of the architectural space. As Rafael Moneo said: "Visual education gives a certain discipline in the eyes and in the hand and both come from the learning of drawing. Drawing helps you explain and is a way to help you get a judgment of the scenes, to see the corporeity of the scenes [...] Visual education gives the drawing."
The following collection of drawings shows the changes and similarities between the author’s graphic and the finished work. Some are generative drawings, process drawings, and others are post-project drawings; making up a collection of graphic explorations of great inspiration for us.
Vegan House / Block Architects
House in Melgaço / Nuno Brandão Costa
INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Innovation Studio / Sir Peter Cook
Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos
Le Monde Group Headquarters / Snøhetta
Mies Missing Materiality Installation / Anna & Eugeni Bach
Peppertree Villa / Luigi Rosselli
Collective Housing 110 Rooms / MAIO
Tower House / Albor Arquitectos
Meloso Restaurant / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura
BT House / Studio Guilherme Torres
Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR
Miraflores House / Gerardo Caballero Maite Fernandez Arquitectos
This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos
Ha House / VTN Architects
Run Run Run Intervention / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
Bus House / OOIIO Architecture
Tea Room / Natura Futura Arquitectura
