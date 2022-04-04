We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  3. From Representation to Reality: 19 Projects that Rethink Representation Techniques

© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Graphics, even before language and writing, were the first means of communication and significance for humanity. Drawing is the act of replacing reality with representation, that is, replacing objects with images encoded in each of the graphic representation systems.

In architecture, graphics stimulate the imagination and are the basis of project thinking since they do not only constitute our code of communication but configure our ability to express ourselves in disciplinary terms. In fact, at first, the drawing is constructed in the mind of the architect, before it looks for support from any type of instrument.

Courtesy of VTN ArchitectsCourtesy of Azócar Catrón ArquitectosCourtesy of Nuno Brandão CostaCourtesy of Snøhetta+ 40

In this way, the drawing, in all its forms, guarantees learning and better management of the architectural space. As Rafael Moneo said: "Visual education gives a certain discipline in the eyes and in the hand and both come from the learning of drawing. Drawing helps you explain and is a way to help you get a judgment of the scenes, to see the corporeity of the scenes [...] Visual education gives the drawing."

The following collection of drawings shows the changes and similarities between the author’s graphic and the finished work. Some are generative drawings, process drawings, and others are post-project drawings; making up a collection of graphic explorations of great inspiration for us.

Vegan House / Block Architects

Courtesy of Block Architects
Courtesy of Block Architects
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

House in Melgaço / Nuno Brandão Costa

Courtesy of Nuno Brandão Costa
Courtesy of Nuno Brandão Costa
© André Cepeda
© André Cepeda

INES Innovation Center / Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Innovation Studio / Sir Peter Cook

Courtesy of Sir Peter Cook
Courtesy of Sir Peter Cook
© Richard Bryant
© Richard Bryant

Infinity Bench / Azócar Catrón Arquitectos

Courtesy of Azócar Catrón Arquitectos
Courtesy of Azócar Catrón Arquitectos
© Patricio Zeiss
© Patricio Zeiss

Le Monde Group Headquarters / Snøhetta

Courtesy of Snøhetta
Courtesy of Snøhetta
© MARWAN HARMOUCHE
© MARWAN HARMOUCHE

Mies Missing Materiality Installation / Anna & Eugeni Bach

Courtesy of Anna & Eugeni Bach
Courtesy of Anna & Eugeni Bach
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Peppertree Villa / Luigi Rosselli

Courtesy of Luigi Rosselli
Courtesy of Luigi Rosselli
© Prue Ruscoe
© Prue Ruscoe

Collective Housing 110 Rooms / MAIO

Courtesy of MAIO
Courtesy of MAIO
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Tower House / Albor Arquitectos

© Albor Arquitectos
© Albor Arquitectos
© Albor Arquitectos
© Albor Arquitectos

Meloso Restaurant / t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura

Courtesy of t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura
Courtesy of t-unoauno + arqaz arquitectura
© Zaickz Moz
© Zaickz Moz

BT House / Studio Guilherme Torres

Courtesy of Studio Guilherme Torres
Courtesy of Studio Guilherme Torres
© Denílson Machado
© Denílson Machado

Types of Spaces Installation at CONCÉNTRICO Festival / Palma + HANGHAR

Courtesy of Palma + HANGHAR
Courtesy of Palma + HANGHAR
© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz

Miraflores House / Gerardo Caballero Maite Fernandez Arquitectos

Courtesy of Gerardo Caballero Maite Fernandez Arquitectos
Courtesy of Gerardo Caballero Maite Fernandez Arquitectos
© Gustavo Frittegotto
© Gustavo Frittegotto

This is my Square Intervention / Conjuntos Empáticos

Courtesy of Conjuntos empáticos
Courtesy of Conjuntos empáticos
Courtesy of Conjuntos empáticos
Courtesy of Conjuntos empáticos

Ha House / VTN Architects

Courtesy of VTN Architects
Courtesy of VTN Architects
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Run Run Run Intervention / Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Courtesy of Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
Courtesy of Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation
© José Hevia
© José Hevia

Bus House / OOIIO Architecture

Courtesy of OOIIO Architecture
Courtesy of OOIIO Architecture
© Josefotoinmo
© Josefotoinmo

Tea Room / Natura Futura Arquitectura

Courtesy of Natura Futura Arquitectura
Courtesy of Natura Futura Arquitectura
© JAG Studio
© JAG Studio

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topics: The Future of Architectural Visualizations, proudly presented by Enscape, the most intuitive real-time rendering and virtual reality plugin for Revit, SketchUp, Rhino, Archicad, and Vectorworks. Enscape plugs directly into your modeling software, giving you an integrated visualization and design workflow. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our ArchDaily topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

