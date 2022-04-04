From Representation to Reality: 19 Projects that Rethink Representation Techniques

Graphics, even before language and writing, were the first means of communication and significance for humanity. Drawing is the act of replacing reality with representation, that is, replacing objects with images encoded in each of the graphic representation systems.

In architecture, graphics stimulate the imagination and are the basis of project thinking since they do not only constitute our code of communication but configure our ability to express ourselves in disciplinary terms. In fact, at first, the drawing is constructed in the mind of the architect, before it looks for support from any type of instrument.

In this way, the drawing, in all its forms, guarantees learning and better management of the architectural space. As Rafael Moneo said: "Visual education gives a certain discipline in the eyes and in the hand and both come from the learning of drawing. Drawing helps you explain and is a way to help you get a judgment of the scenes, to see the corporeity of the scenes [...] Visual education gives the drawing."

The following collection of drawings shows the changes and similarities between the author’s graphic and the finished work. Some are generative drawings, process drawings, and others are post-project drawings; making up a collection of graphic explorations of great inspiration for us.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Nuno Brandão Costa

Save this picture! Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture! Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen

Save this picture! Courtesy of Sir Peter Cook

Save this picture! Courtesy of Azócar Catrón Arquitectos

Save this picture! Courtesy of Anna & Eugeni Bach

Save this picture! Courtesy of Studio Guilherme Torres

Save this picture! Courtesy of Gerardo Caballero Maite Fernandez Arquitectos

Save this picture! Courtesy of Andrés Jaque / Office for Political Innovation

Save this picture! Courtesy of Natura Futura Arquitectura

