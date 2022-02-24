Spaces to Relax: Spas, Saunas, Baths and Pools

Save this picture! SPA Botanique / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Image © Vinicius Nunes

Big cities and the troubled routine of urban life increasingly reveal the need for moments of relaxation aimed at physical and mental health. This concern has become more evident after the long quarantine periods of the Covid-19 pandemic, when disconnecting from routine became even more difficult. Thus, in recent years, more and more people have been looking for activities and places that provide this rest.

+ 22

In the extremely connected world we live in today, in times of home-office, double or triple working hours and social networks that provide access to countless information at any time of the day or night, people's physical and mental health has been increasingly a subject guided by health professionals. At the same time that all these tools spread through society, the numbers of syndromes linked to anxiety, depression and other types of diseases, such as heart disease, also grew. With all this accumulated tension, refuges have also become increasingly necessary: from gyms to spas, passing through saunas, pools, baths and beauty areas, these spaces that are normally linked to luxurious hotels, need to start to occupy cities, and people's routine as well.

Check out a series of different types of relaxation spaces below:

SPA

Save this picture! Spa / M1K3 PROJECT . Image © Margarita Bojinova

Save this picture! SPA Botanique / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Image © Vinicius Nunes

Save this picture! Spa Naman / MIA Design Studio. Image © Oki Hiroyuki

Exercise

Save this picture! Estúdio de Yoga no Jardim / Madeiguincho. Image © Gonçalo Marrote

Save this picture! Flow Estúdio de Yoga e Movimento / Nan Arquitectos. Image © Iván Casal Nieto

Save this picture! Espaço de Yoga Premavati / Aguirre Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Bath

Save this picture! Sala de Banho / Esquadra Arquitetos . Image © Haruo Mikami

Save this picture! Casa de Banho Frio Karlshamn / White Arkitekter . Image © Bert Leandersson

Sauna

Save this picture! Sauna de lã - Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD. Image © Alvis Rozenbergs

Save this picture! Sauna / Formløs Architecture. Image © Cortesia de Formløs Architecture

Save this picture! One Man Sauna / Modulorbeat. Image © Roman Mensing

Save this picture! Sauna Solar Egg / Bigert & Bergström. Image © Jean-Baptiste Béranger

Save this picture! Sauna São Roque / messina | rivas . Image © Federico Cairoli

Pools

Save this picture! Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano . Image © Onnis Luque

Save this picture! AntiRoom II / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni. Image © Ahmad El Mad

Save this picture! Piscinas Termais Guðlaug / BASALT Architects . Image © Ragnar Th Sigurðsson / Arctic Images

Spaces for Self-Care and Beauty

Save this picture! Salão Lula Hair / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image © Takumi Ota

Save this picture! Salão de Beleza Color Stand / FATHOM . Image © Tatsuya Tabii

Meditation Areas

Save this picture! Pavilhão e Jardim de Meditação / GMAA . Image © A.Korour

Save this picture! Casa de meditação na floresta / Kengo Kuma & Associates + STUDIO LOIS Architecture . Image © Erieta Attali