Spaces to Relax: Spas, Saunas, Baths and Pools

Big cities and the troubled routine of urban life increasingly reveal the need for moments of relaxation aimed at physical and mental health. This concern has become more evident after the long quarantine periods of the Covid-19 pandemic, when disconnecting from routine became even more difficult. Thus, in recent years, more and more people have been looking for activities and places that provide this rest.

One Man Sauna / Modulorbeat. Image © Roman MensingSalão Lula Hair / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image © Takumi OtaSpa Naman / MIA Design Studio. Image © Oki HiroyukiSauna de lã - Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD. Image © Alvis Rozenbergs+ 22

In the extremely connected world we live in today, in times of home-office, double or triple working hours and social networks that provide access to countless information at any time of the day or night, people's physical and mental health has been increasingly a subject guided by health professionals. At the same time that all these tools spread through society, the numbers of syndromes linked to anxiety, depression and other types of diseases, such as heart disease, also grew. With all this accumulated tension, refuges have also become increasingly necessary: from gyms to spas, passing through saunas, pools, baths and beauty areas, these spaces that are normally linked to luxurious hotels, need to start to occupy cities, and people's routine as well.

Check out a series of different types of relaxation spaces below:

SPA

The Spa / M1K3 PROJECT

Spa / M1K3 PROJECT . Image © Margarita Bojinova
Spa / M1K3 PROJECT . Image © Margarita Bojinova

Botanique SPA / Coletivo de Arquitetos

SPA Botanique / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Image © Vinicius Nunes
SPA Botanique / Coletivo de Arquitetos. Image © Vinicius Nunes

Naman Spa / MIA Design Studio

Spa Naman / MIA Design Studio. Image © Oki Hiroyuki
Spa Naman / MIA Design Studio. Image © Oki Hiroyuki

Exercise

Garden Yoga Studio / Madeiguincho

Estúdio de Yoga no Jardim / Madeiguincho. Image © Gonçalo Marrote
Estúdio de Yoga no Jardim / Madeiguincho. Image © Gonçalo Marrote

Flow Yoga and Movement Studio / Nan Arquitectos

Flow Estúdio de Yoga e Movimento / Nan Arquitectos. Image © Iván Casal Nieto
Flow Estúdio de Yoga e Movimento / Nan Arquitectos. Image © Iván Casal Nieto

Yoga Space Premavati / Aguirre Arquitetura

Espaço de Yoga Premavati / Aguirre Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti
Espaço de Yoga Premavati / Aguirre Arquitetura. Image © Leonardo Finotti

Bath

Bath Room / Esquadra Arquitetos

Sala de Banho / Esquadra Arquitetos . Image © Haruo Mikami
Sala de Banho / Esquadra Arquitetos . Image © Haruo Mikami

Karlshamn Cold Bath House / White Arkitekter

Casa de Banho Frio Karlshamn / White Arkitekter . Image © Bert Leandersson
Casa de Banho Frio Karlshamn / White Arkitekter . Image © Bert Leandersson

Sauna

Wool Sauna at Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD

Sauna de lã - Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD. Image © Alvis Rozenbergs
Sauna de lã - Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD. Image © Alvis Rozenbergs

Sauna / Formløs Architecture

Sauna / Formløs Architecture. Image © Cortesia de Formløs Architecture
Sauna / Formløs Architecture. Image © Cortesia de Formløs Architecture

One Man Sauna / Modulorbeat

One Man Sauna / Modulorbeat. Image © Roman Mensing
One Man Sauna / Modulorbeat. Image © Roman Mensing

Solar Egg Sauna / Bigert & Bergström

Sauna Solar Egg / Bigert & Bergström. Image © Jean-Baptiste Béranger
Sauna Solar Egg / Bigert & Bergström. Image © Jean-Baptiste Béranger

São Roque Sauna / messina | rivas

Sauna São Roque / messina | rivas . Image © Federico Cairoli
Sauna São Roque / messina | rivas . Image © Federico Cairoli

Pools

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano

Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano . Image © Onnis Luque
Carpa Olivera / Colectivo Urbano . Image © Onnis Luque

AntiRoom II / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni

AntiRoom II / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni. Image © Ahmad El Mad
AntiRoom II / Elena Chiavi + Ahmad El Mad + Matteo Goldoni. Image © Ahmad El Mad

Guðlaug Baths / BASALT Architects

Piscinas Termais Guðlaug / BASALT Architects . Image © Ragnar Th Sigurðsson / Arctic Images
Piscinas Termais Guðlaug / BASALT Architects . Image © Ragnar Th Sigurðsson / Arctic Images

Spaces for Self-Care and Beauty

Lula Hair Salon / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects

Salão Lula Hair / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image © Takumi Ota
Salão Lula Hair / YYA / Yusuke Yoshino Architects. Image © Takumi Ota

Color Stand Hair Salon / FATHOM

Salão de Beleza Color Stand / FATHOM . Image © Tatsuya Tabii
Salão de Beleza Color Stand / FATHOM . Image © Tatsuya Tabii

Meditation Areas

Meditation Pavilion & Garden / GMAA | ArchDaily

Pavilhão e Jardim de Meditação / GMAA . Image © A.Korour
Pavilhão e Jardim de Meditação / GMAA . Image © A.Korour

Meditation House in The Forest / Kengo Kuma & Associates + STUDIO LOIS Architecture

Casa de meditação na floresta / Kengo Kuma & Associates + STUDIO LOIS Architecture . Image © Erieta Attali
Casa de meditação na floresta / Kengo Kuma & Associates + STUDIO LOIS Architecture . Image © Erieta Attali

Jeju Island Tea House / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira

Tea House – Ilha de Jeju / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira. Image © Park Wansoon
Tea House – Ilha de Jeju / Álvaro Siza Vieira + Carlos Castanheira. Image © Park Wansoon

