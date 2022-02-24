Spaces to Relax: Spas, Saunas, Baths and Pools

Big cities and the troubled routine of urban life increasingly reveal the need for moments of relaxation aimed at physical and mental health. This concern has become more evident after the long quarantine periods of the Covid-19 pandemic, when disconnecting from routine became even more difficult. Thus, in recent years, more and more people have been looking for activities and places that provide this rest.
In the extremely connected world we live in today, in times of home-office, double or triple working hours and social networks that provide access to countless information at any time of the day or night, people's physical and mental health has been increasingly a subject guided by health professionals. At the same time that all these tools spread through society, the numbers of syndromes linked to anxiety, depression and other types of diseases, such as heart disease, also grew. With all this accumulated tension, refuges have also become increasingly necessary: from gyms to spas, passing through saunas, pools, baths and beauty areas, these spaces that are normally linked to luxurious hotels, need to start to occupy cities, and people's routine as well.
Check out a series of different types of relaxation spaces below: