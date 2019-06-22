World
  Naman Retreat Pure Spa / MIA Design Studio

Naman Retreat Pure Spa / MIA Design Studio

  17:00 - 22 June, 2019
  Curated by Fernanda Castro
Naman Retreat Pure Spa / MIA Design Studio
© Oki Hiroyuki
  • Conceptual Design

    Nguyen Hoang Manh, Nguyen Quoc Long

  • Technical Design

    Bui Hoang Bao

  • Interior Design

    Steven Baeteman, Truong Trong Dat, Le Ho Ngoc Thao

  • Developer

    Thanh Do Investment and Construction Cooperation
    More Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The Naman Retreat Pure Spa is an oasis of tranquility and facilitates the five-star Naman Retreat, Danang. Fifteen stunning treatment rooms are endowed with lush open air gardens, deep soak bathtub and cushioned daybed built for two. Keep fit at the equally sleek health club with gym, meditation and yoga sessions held at the open lounge garden in the still cool mornings. The ground floor contains open spaces with relaxing platforms surrounded by serene lotus ponds and hanging gardens. A true space where all senses are touched and the mind comes to peace…

The architectural design company MIA Design Studio’s ingenious use of natural ventilation keeps the building cool and gives the guest a refreshing experience. With use of local plants, each retreat becomes a healing environment where the guest can enjoy a luxurious wellness in privacy.

Diagram
Diagram
Different area’s flow smoothly into each other and the beautiful landscape creates an amazing journey into a dream like experience.  The facade is composed by lattice patterns alternated with vertical landscapes that filter the strong tropical sunlight into a pleasant play of light and shadow on the textured walls. Various plants are carefully allocated and become a part of the architectural screens.

Section
Section
Note: This project was originally published in  21 July, 2015.

Project location

MIA Design Studio
Glass Steel Concrete

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Spa Vietnam
"Naman Retreat Pure Spa / MIA Design Studio" 22 Jun 2019. ArchDaily.
© Oki Hiroyuki

