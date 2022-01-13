We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Wool Sauna at Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD

Wool Sauna at Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD

Wool Sauna at Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD

© Alvis Rozenbergs

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Spa, Sauna, Detail
Sigulda, Latvia
  • Architects: OPEN AD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Alvis Rozenbergs
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Tikkurila, Archouses, Kadiki ARV, Karuzo, Lidulula Ceramics, Priezavoti
  • Landscape: Girts Runis
  • Design Team:Zane Tetere – Sulce, Beatrise Dzerve
  • Clients:Ziedlejas
  • Collaborators:Valdis Stepanovics, Kaspars Strazdins (artisans)
  • City:Sigulda
  • Country:Latvia
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Text description provided by the architects. The Wool Sauna building is the latest addition to the Ziedlejas Wellness Resort. While an intrinsic part of the resort, it is self-sufficient and sits on a hilltop location at a distance from the other buildings. Guests access it via a winding wooden walkway, which is not merely a means to get from A to B. The path helps switch off and prepare the mind for what’s to come, and encourages introspection. 

© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Concealed in the black timber facade is a yurt-like canvas structure. This - the actual sauna room - was bought as a ready-made facility. Our task was “dressing” it, adapting it to fit the concept and atmosphere of Ziedlejas, and finding ways to enhance the experience.

© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
Plan
Plan
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs

The walkway snakes into the wooden structure, leading guests towards the changing room. Here, bespoke furniture assists in getting ready, storing clothes and personal items without creating clutter. At every step of the way Open AD considered the wellbeing of saunagoers and the sauna masters who facilitate the experience. Where possible, the architecture and design team introduced elements to enhance the ritual. For example, during breaks from the heat guests can lie on a giant outdoor hammock and really get close to nature. Since there is no natural body of water nearby, Open AD introduced a plunge pool within metres of the sauna room. 

© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Inside the sauna room, the walls are clad in wool, which is a borrowed tradition not typical of Latvia. When hot, the wool releases lanolin, which is said to have healing properties. Because of this added dimension, the room is round, centred around the wood stove. Again, custom furniture answers to guests’ and sauna masters’ needs during the body and mind cleansing ritual.  

© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs

The Wool Sauna’s material palette of wood, concrete, metal and natural fabrics ties it in with the other parts of Ziedlejas – its overnight cabins, the Glass Sauna and Smoke Sauna buildings. The resort is a work in progress, being expanded gradually, but has the long term goal of becoming a self-sufficient destination. It is designed to encourage rest, rejuvenation and guests’ connection to themselves, loved ones and their surroundings. 

© Alvis Rozenbergs
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Project location

Address:Sigulda, Siguldas pilsēta, LV-2150, Latvia

OPEN AD
Wood

Healthcare Architecture, Wellbeing, Spa, Sauna, Detail, Latvia
Cite: "Wool Sauna at Ziedlejas Wellness Resort / OPEN AD" 13 Jan 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/974970/wool-sauna-at-ziedlejas-wellness-resort-open-ad> ISSN 0719-8884

