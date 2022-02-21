Breaking Down Barriers: Black History Month 2022

Save this picture! Beverly Hills Hotel addition by Paul R. Williams - the first African-American to join the American Institute of Architects. Image © J. Paul Getty Trust

A little less than two years after the onset of a global pandemic, inclusion in the architecture profession is unfortunately still a limited conversation. A 2020 survey by the UK’s Architects' Journal revealed a sobering amount of obstacles for Black architects in the UK, and in the United States, prominent Black practitioners such as Mabel O. Wilson of Studio & have questioned the Eurocentric nature of a large amount of architectural study.

Black History Month, celebrated in the US in February and in the UK in October, remembers and recognizes people and events in the African diaspora, providing a useful opportunity to conceive of a more equitable future.

Save this picture! Studio Barnes Project. Image © Studio Barnes

In the almost 200-year-old history of the RIBA, it was only last year that a Black architect won it - David Adjaye. Architecture history courses taught in a large number of architecture schools still, unfortunately, feature a largely white canon. A history of colonialism on the African continent and systemic racism in the United States and the United Kingdom has meant that now, more than ever, architectural figures, concepts, and ways of thinking from the African diaspora deserve their rightful recognition – not just in isolated months but continuously throughout the year.

Figures such as Francis Kéré, Mariam Kamara, and Germane Barnes are just a fraction of Black designers driving bold architectural strategies in contemporary practice. Running parallel to Black architects designing buildings are also collectives such as Matri-Archi, crucially cultivating space for Black women in spatial education.

Save this picture! atelier masomi project - which Mariam Kamara founded. Image Courtesy of Design Indaba

Below is a curated list of articles published on ArchDaily throughout the years on Black architects, on black figures taking up space in meaningful ways in architectural discussions and strategies from Joseph Bartholomew to Lesley Lokko.

Reframing History

Save this picture! The Chase Residence. Image Courtesy of Hester + Hardaway

Hidden Figures: The Historic Contributions of Black Architects in the United States

The Chase Residence: The History Behind One of Texas' Most Radical Houses

Rethinking History: Democratising Architectural Heritage

Once Racially Discriminated From His Own Architecture, Joseph Bartholomew is Overlooked No More

Remnant Schools: Faculty Are Repurposing the Legacy of Jim Crow Across Louisiana

Exploring Structural Inequalities

Save this picture! Erica Malunguinho . Image © Nego Júnior

Spatial Education and the Future of African Cities: An Interview with Matri-Archi

Stephanie Ribeiro on how "Architecture Must Recognize the Debate Around Race and Gender"

“Universal Representation Is Utopian”: Erica Malunguinho Talks About Urban Equity

Bryan C. Lee on Design Justice and Architecture’s Role in Systemic Racism

Intersectional Design: Rethinking Architecture for the Future

In Conversation: Black Designers

"It’s Not Because You Are Limited in Resources That You Should Accept Mediocrity": Interview with Francis Kéré

"Cultural Identity is Central to Architecture": In Conversation with Lesley Lokko

A New Urban Model for a New Project of Society: An Interview with Tainá de Paula

"I Grew Up Where Architecture Was Designed to Oppress": Wandile Mthiyane on Social Impact and Learning from South Africa

The Pursuit of an Identity for Angolan Architecture: Interview with Grupo BANGA

Radical Repair: Log 48 in Conversation with Mabel O. Wilson

Celebrating Icons

Save this picture! Paul Revere Williams - La Concha Motel - Las Vegas, 1961. Image Courtesy of the AIA

Sir David Adjaye Wins the 2021 RIBA Royal Gold Medal

The 30 Most Influential Architects in London

Critical Round-Up: The National Museum of African American History and Culture

Black and Gold: How Paul Revere Williams Became the First African-American to Win the AIA's Highest Honor

New Ideas

Save this picture! Living in Dakar project. Image © Choopli2

Envisioning a Hip-Hop Urbanism in Washington DC

FIRST 500 Celebrates the Achievements of Black Women Architects

Living in Dakar, A Study of Senegalese Housing & Future Development