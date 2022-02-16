We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. BIG, OMA, 3xn, Snøhetta and Toyo Ito Compete for the New GOe Building in Spain

BIG, OMA, 3xn, Snøhetta and Toyo Ito Compete for the New GOe Building in Spain

Save this article
BIG, OMA, 3xn, Snøhetta and Toyo Ito Compete for the New GOe Building in Spain
  • Written by | Translated by Amelia Pérez Bravo

Last year, the Basque Culinary Center announced the creation of the GOe: Gastronomy Open Ecosystem. A project that seeks to generate a gastronomic ecosystem focused on research, innovation and entrepreneurship. It will have its own building in San Sebastian, Spain, becoming the new headquarters complementary to the previous BCC building designed by VAUMM in 2011.

With the aim of selecting the best proposals for the construction of the GOe building, an international architectural competition was launched in December 2021. After receiving and analysing different proposals, five finalists were selected to move on to the next phase of the award process: 3xn (Denmark), BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group (Denmark), OMA - Office of Metropolitan Architecture (Netherlands), Snøhetta (Norway) and Toyo Ito & Associates (Japan).

The winning architectural project will be a building that will need to integrate into the urban landscape in an organic and, above all, participatory way with the direct surroundings. In this sense, the aim is to generate an urban innovation district, becoming a point of reference and attraction. At the same time, it will be one of the levers for activating the public-private strategy 'The Food Global Ecosystem' promoted by the Basque Government. 

The winner will be announced in May 2022.

About this author
Fabian Dejtiar
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dejtiar, Fabian. "BIG, OMA, 3xn, Snøhetta and Toyo Ito Compete for the New GOe Building in Spain" [BIG, OMA, 3xn, Snøhetta y Toyo Ito compiten por el nuevo edificio GOe en España] 16 Feb 2022. ArchDaily. (Trans. Pérez Bravo, Amelia) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/976827/big-oma-3xn-snohetta-and-toyo-ito-compete-for-the-new-goe-building-in-spain> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream