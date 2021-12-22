Arctic Architecture: 17 Projects that Explore Different Heating Techniques in Interior Spaces

Save this picture! One Year Project / Life Style Koubou. Image © Life Style Koubou

Some of the most picturesque projects are those built in the mountains; the rustic cabin wrapped with a floor-to-ceiling glass panel that overlooks the snow-covered trees. Visually, the architecture exudes an enchanting feeling, but is it truly a habitable space? When houses are built on an elevation of 3,000 meters, installing a fire element alone is not efficient or sustainable. Spaces on such altitudes or particular geographic locations require to be treated thoroughly, beginning with the architecture itself. Whether it's through hydronic in-floor heating systems or wall-mounted chimneys, this interior focus explores how even the most extreme winter conditions did not get in the way of ensuring optimum thermal comfort.

Architects are often met with residential and commercial projects in cold climates, generating numerous solutions to how they can provide adequate and continuous heating throughout the interior space. And with that, several factors come to mind: environmental awareness, functionality, durability, adaptability, customization, and cost efficiency. Will the space accommodate the clients' changing needs? Will the heating solution cost more than the building itself? Will the solution function just as well if the climate got colder/warmer?

Save this picture! Farmers Circle / DO Architects. Image © Aiste Rakauskaite Photography

Generally, there are two main functions to consider: providing heat and/or insulating it (while they often go hand-in-hand, some clients opt for only one of the two options depending on their location and needs). When it comes to providing heat, natural sources like chimneys or electrical sources like radiators are often implemented. Insulating heat, on the other hand, requires work on the structure itself, ranging from the material selection and thickness of the walls, to the interior circulation and room layout.

Save this picture! Armadale House / Robson Rak Architects + Made By Cohen. Image © Shannon McGrath

Read on to discover 8 different ways architects generated and/or sustained heat within their interior spaces.

The Structure's Walls

Today, architects have become progressively aware of the relationship between architecture, humans, and nature, which resulted in the utilization of passive systems in their design processes. Although efficient passive systems heavily rely on the location of the project, there are also several factors, such as the building’s construction material, opaque-to-glazed ratio, heat reflection percentage, and insulation level, that contribute as well. When architecture is self-contained, the building's envelope no longer serves as a filter between the outdoor climate and indoor environment only, but as an independent barrier that secures the temperature inside and ensures thermal comfort.

gjG House / BLAF Architecten



Save this picture! gjG House / BLAF Architecten. Image © Stijn Bollaert

Arrachay 01 / Javier Mera Luna + Lesly Villagrán + María Beatriz Moncayo

Save this picture! Arrachay 01 / Javier Mera Luna + Lesly Villagrán + María Beatriz Moncayo. Image © JAG Studio

Eastwatch House / F9 Productions

Save this picture! Eastwatch House / F9 Productions. Image © Jason Buss

Heated Floors

Radiant floor heating, as explained in this article, has been utilized in architecture since 350 BC in the form of a "Hypocaust", which is a raised floor system on ceramic piles where, at one end, a furnace provides heat to the underground space through walls constructed of perforated bricks. Modern day floor heating, however, works through air conduction, radiation, and convection, using electrical resistances or thin fluid-filled hoses. Among the several benefits of heated floors is the fact that the environment is entirely heated, and that the heat source is fully concealed beneath the flooring surface.

Goatbarn Lane / Renée del Gaudio



Save this picture! Goatbarn Lane / Renée del Gaudio. Image © David Lauer Photography

Cabin Ustaoset / Jon Danielsen Aarhus MNAL

Save this picture! Cabin Ustaoset / Jon Danielsen Aarhus MNAL. Image © Knut Bry

Central System

One of the most common heat sources of large-scale contemporary projects is the central HVAC system, which releases heat through air vents located in ceilings and walls. Although common, but these mechanical systems tend to be extremely energy-consuming, which is not optimal for an environmentally-friendly solution.

Front Building of Chliriethalle / Frei + Saarinen Architekten



Save this picture! Front Building of Chliriethalle / Frei + Saarinen Architekten. Image © Hannes Henz

Kuopio Museum / Architects Davidsson Tarkela

Save this picture! Kuopio Museum / Architects Davidsson Tarkela. Image © Marko Huttunen

Radiators

Another commonly-used system is the radiator. A large amount of residential projects across the world used to rely on central radiators to provide heat, and still do to this day. Similar to the central HVAC system, radiators function by transporting liquid from a central boiler through pipes, and converting them into heat, to be released through metallic grills or panels located on the lower parts of walls. This type of heating system can be powered by electricity, natural gas, or fuel, depending on the design.

Renovation and Extension of a Heritage-protected Residence Building / AMJGS Architektur



Save this picture! Renovation and Extension of a Heritage-protected Residence Building / AMJGS Architektur. Image © Judith Stadler

The Apple Apartment / alto design studio

Save this picture! The Apple Apartment / alto design studio. Image © Nina Eminagic

Wall-mounted Chimney

Another common heat source is the wall-mounted chimney, a vertical ventilation structure made of stone, clay, or concrete, that combusts or extracts the smoke produced by the fireplace below, and releases it into the outdoor air.

Transformation of a Townhouse / Wuelser Bechtel Architekten



Save this picture! Transformation of a Townhouse / Wuelser Bechtel Architekten. Image © Stefan Wuelser

The Crow’s Nest / BCV Architects

Save this picture! The Crow’s Nest / BCV Architects. Image © Bruce Damonte

Free-standing Chimney

When the interior is spacious enough, a free-standing chimney is installed to provide heat all around it. Depending on the design and placement of the chimney, some of them are designed to release heat from all sides, while others are limited to just one.

Alto San Francisco House / CAW Arquitectos



Save this picture! Alto San Francisco House / CAW Arquitectos. Image © Nico Saieh

PokoPoko Club House / Klein Dytham architecture

Save this picture! PokoPoko Club House / Klein Dytham architecture. Image © Nacasa & Partners

Warm Hues

In addition to the solutions mentioned above, architects further ensure that heat is perceived through the color palette, whether it being the furniture, fit-outs, or wall colors. A color range of reds, oranges, yellows, and browns often bring about the sensation of warmth.

Koumori-An 1945-2015 / Atsumasa Tamura Design Office



Save this picture! Koumori-An 1945-2015 / Atsumasa Tamura Design Office. Image © Sohei Terui

Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca

Save this picture! Jess Restaurant / Biancoebianca. Image © Raul Jichici

Material Selection

Thermal inertia is largely controlled by the materials used in the architecture. In colder regions, low thermal inertia materials, such as wood, are commonly used so that the interiors heat up faster and remain warm for a long period of time. In addition to the construction material, specific fabrics, such as wool and leather, further ensure the sensation of heat.

Tenir Eco Hotels / Levelstudio



Save this picture! Tenir Eco Hotels / Levelstudio. Image © Miras Ibraimov

House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos

Save this picture! House in Cunha / Arquipélago Arquitetos. Image © Federico Cairoli

