ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices to Be Announced Tuesday, November 30

Twenty architectural firms and practitioners from all over the world will be selected as part of the 2021 generation of ArchDaily's New Practices this Tuesday, November 30, on ArchDaily and its versions in Portuguese, Spanish and Chinese.

For the second consecutive year, ArchDaily launched in October an open call, across all seven sites, to encourage new practices to share how they are facing the current challenges of architecture and cities. "The issues of the built environment are no longer exclusive to the incumbents who build and design it and have become transversal questions in our society," explains David Basulto, ArchDaily Founder & Managing Director. "From the citizens who question the quality of their public spaces to the homeowners using an app to codesign their interiors during lockdown, we want to have a saying and we want to take action. Why does architecture have to be so uncertain, so distant?", he adds.

Highlighting practitioners, professionals, and startups that are providing innovative approaches, proposals, and solutions to these discussions is the goal of the ArchDaily's New Practices, according to Nicolas Valencia, ArchDaily Network Editorial & Data Manager. "By encouraging startups to submit their applications, we are also reinforcing a core value: the discipline has increasingly become more diverse, heterogeneous, and flexible, and design is one of the many options architects might practice", says Valencia. In fact, the management projects startup Monograph was selected among the 2020 edition's winners.

The jury was comprised of 16 ArchDaily curators, editors, and managing editors, from Asia, Europe, and Latin America, who reviewed, discussed, and eventually chose the winners from over 200 submissions from the seven continents. And as happened in 2020, the selected firms represent a wide range of approaches, techniques, scales, and regions.

About this year's generation, Basulto explains:

The need for change, combined with the rapid digitalization of our industry, has put architecture on the verge of a big revolution. We believe that the diverse types of practices selected are catalysts of this change.

ArchDaily's 2021 New Practices generation will be announced on our website this Tuesday, November 30. Check out your local time zone:

