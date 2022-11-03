The Archdaily 2022 New Practices Is Now Open for Submissions

As the growing complexity of our world presents us with ever-growing challenges at an unprecedented speed, our built environment has become one of our society’s most critical questions. From energy scarcity to inequality, density, diversity, waste, food production, circular economy, and identity—it all converges into the built environment. To face this, architecture needs to evolve and scale.

During the last century, our profession has followed a linear evolution since the breakthrough of modernism, but the growing pressures have laid out the perfect scenario to push architecture to take its next leap. We see an increasing number of architects questioning the way we organize and practice, seeking to have a wider, stronger, faster, and more scalable impact. And they are choosing to do things in a new way, creating new practices, companies, collectives, or startups that are leading the revolution with their new approaches, proposals, and solutions, and inspiring others to join.

Through the blurry boundary that has become the former hard limit of the discipline, architecture is now opening. From one side it is branching out into other industries, taking what we call architectural thinking (abstraction, holistic overview, interdependence, collaboration, problem-solving, spatial approach) to solve new problems. But on the other hand, this opening is allowing an ever-growing number of people who want to be part of the revolution of the built environment, but who don’t necessarily have a formal background in architecture.

For the third consecutive year, ArchDaily will once again do a global survey to detect and showcase those who are taking architecture in its new direction. We invite all architects, architecture offices, design practices, buildtech startups, curators, exhibition designers, collectives, interior designers, software developers, material scientists, new media platforms, think tanks, entrepreneurs, critical writers, activists, performers, media designers, landscape architects, and anyone who feels part of the previous statement, whose work is in an early or developed stage, but with a clear mission. For this call, new doesn’t necessarily mean young, but innovative, fresh and forward-thinking.

We invite you to review our past editions (2020 & 2021) to be inspired. Tell us how you or your practice, company, or startup approaches the challenges we are facing, through your portfolio, and describe your contribution to the future of architecture and cities, below.

Submissions Guidelines for The ArchDaily 2022 New Practices

Deadline: All entries must be received by Sunday, November 20, 23:59 GMT-4 .





All entries must be received by . Requirements: Find detailed information on our requirements in each content section of the form featured at the bottom of the article.





Find detailed information on our requirements in each content section of the form featured at the bottom of the article. Format files: Submit your work in PDF files only, the filename should specify the practice/company/individual name. The images contained in the PDF files should specify the author and/or to whom the copyright belongs. For those who submit a Google Drive folder, make sure the folder's privacy is set as public ("Anyone with the link can view").





Submit your work in PDF files only, the filename should specify the practice/company/individual name. The images contained in the PDF files should specify the author and/or to whom the copyright belongs. For those who submit a Google Drive folder, make sure the folder's privacy is set as public ("Anyone with the link can view"). Storytelling: Feel free to structure the presentation in PDF files in a way that showcases and explains your work and statements in the best way possible. Consider the order and layout as part of the storytelling that you want to share with us.





Feel free to structure the presentation in PDF files in a way that showcases and explains your work and statements in the best way possible. Consider the order and layout as part of the storytelling that you want to share with us. Selection: All the received submissions that meet the requirements will be reviewed by ArchDaily's Content Team. ArchDaily will get in touch with the selected practices/companies/individuals only. All selected practices/companies/individuals will be widely published by ArchDaily starting November 2022 and throughout 2023.





All the received submissions that meet the requirements will be reviewed by ArchDaily's Content Team. ArchDaily will get in touch with the selected practices/companies/individuals only. All selected practices/companies/individuals will be widely published by ArchDaily starting November 2022 and throughout 2023. Copyright: Any false statements or copyright infringement results in the disqualification of the submission.

The Archdaily 2022 New Practices FAQ

Can practices/practitioners that have applied for the previous editions still apply this year? Yes, if you do, then make sure to update your portfolio to feature your latest projects, ideas, and endeavors.





Yes, if you do, then make sure to update your portfolio to feature your latest projects, ideas, and endeavors. Should I have any built projects already published on ArchDaily to apply? No, it is not a requirement nor an evaluation criterion.





No, it is not a requirement nor an evaluation criterion. Can I feature unbuilt projects in my submission? Yes, as long as they are part of a portfolio. Keep in mind this competition awards practices, not a specific project.





Yes, as long as they are part of a portfolio. Keep in mind this competition awards practices, not a specific project. Can architecture-related startups apply? Yes, we encourage startups to submit their application as long as they are related to architecture, cities, buildtech, construction, and design. In fact, startups have been selected in previous editions: Monograph (2020), Baupal (2021), Canoa (2021), and ICON (2021).



Yes, we encourage startups to submit their application as long as they are related to architecture, cities, buildtech, construction, and design. In fact, startups have been selected in previous editions: Monograph (2020), Baupal (2021), Canoa (2021), and ICON (2021). Does my startup need to have architects as founders to be considered? Not necessarily. If you think your startup has a clear impact on the built environment and the evolution of architecture, you can apply.





Not necessarily. If you think your startup has a clear impact on the built environment and the evolution of architecture, you can apply. Is there any fee I or my practice should pay to apply? No, submissions and participation in this open call are completely free.





No, submissions and participation in this open call are completely free. What are the prizes for the winning practices? The winners will be widely published by ArchDaily on its site and social media platforms. Plus, the selected practices will receive a digital certification acknowledging their award.

Loading…