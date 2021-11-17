11 Examples of Public Spaces and Facilities Using Bamboo

Save this picture! Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.. Image © Arch-Exist

Bamboo is a very resistant, versatile, and sustainable natural building material, which can be used to build structures and decorative elements. This article explores its diverse applications in a selection of projects for public spaces.

There are many different species of bamboo that are native to various locations on the planet where the climate is warmer. Throughout history, bamboo has been used as raw material for objects such as musical instruments, furniture, and also in the construction of shelters. More recently, its use in the construction industry is focused on experimenting with vernacular techniques that have less impact on the environment.

Since bamboo is an organic material, it requires very specific treatments to protect it from the weather and also from fungi and insects that can compromise its structure. At the same time, it is a natural material that can resist great structural stress and compression while also offering good thermal properties for insulation. Moreover, it is easy to handle and integrates very well with other materials, such as steel, stone, and masonry, allowing a wide range of design possibilities. Bamboo is often used in small-scale projects, such as houses, but its versatility is a valuable feature when it comes to public spaces and facilities.

Here is a selection of projects for public spaces that use bamboo in many creative ways:

Bambu combinado a outros materiais

Bes Pavilion / H&P Architects. Image © Tran Ngoc Phuong

YuanJue Si Villages Center / Zaixing Architectural Design. Image © Arch-Exist

Cuexcomate Community Center / Federico Colella + Aleyda Resendiz + Brenda Hernandez + Riccardo Caffarella. Image © Jaime Navarro

Plot ABC / Blue Temple. Image © Dyl Alexander

Chamanga Cultural Center / Munich University of Applied Sciences + Portland State University + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura + Opción Más. Image © Santiago Oviedo

Bambu como material principal

Urban Park Micro Renovation / Atelier cnS + School of Architecture, South China University of Technology. Image © Siming Wu

The Bamboo Hat Porch in Village / Rural Culture D-R-C. Image © Gang Xiang

Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.. Image © Arch-Exist

Bamboo Theatre / DnA. Image © Ziling Wang

Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects. Image © Inexhibit