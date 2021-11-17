We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Articles
  3. 11 Examples of Public Spaces and Facilities Using Bamboo

11 Examples of Public Spaces and Facilities Using Bamboo

Save this article
11 Examples of Public Spaces and Facilities Using Bamboo

Bamboo is a very resistant, versatile, and sustainable natural building material, which can be used to build structures and decorative elements. This article explores its diverse applications in a selection of projects for public spaces.

Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects. Image © InexhibitThe Bamboo Hat Porch in Village / Rural Culture D-R-C. Image © Gang XiangBamboo Pavilion / DnA. Image © Zhou Ruogu/Savoye PhotographerBamboo Theatre / DnA. Image © Ziling Wang+ 12

There are many different species of bamboo that are native to various locations on the planet where the climate is warmer. Throughout history, bamboo has been used as raw material for objects such as musical instruments, furniture, and also in the construction of shelters. More recently, its use in the construction industry is focused on experimenting with vernacular techniques that have less impact on the environment.

Since bamboo is an organic material, it requires very specific treatments to protect it from the weather and also from fungi and insects that can compromise its structure. At the same time, it is a natural material that can resist great structural stress and compression while also offering good thermal properties for insulation. Moreover, it is easy to handle and integrates very well with other materials, such as steel, stone, and masonry, allowing a wide range of design possibilities. Bamboo is often used in small-scale projects, such as houses, but its versatility is a valuable feature when it comes to public spaces and facilities.

Here is a selection of projects for public spaces that use bamboo in many creative ways:

Bambu combinado a outros materiais

Bes Pavilion / H&P Architects

Save this picture!
Bes Pavilion / H&P Architects. Image © Tran Ngoc Phuong
Bes Pavilion / H&P Architects. Image © Tran Ngoc Phuong

YuanJue Si Villages Center / Zaixing Architectural Design

Save this picture!
YuanJue Si Villages Center / Zaixing Architectural Design. Image © Arch-Exist
YuanJue Si Villages Center / Zaixing Architectural Design. Image © Arch-Exist

Cuexcomate Community Center / Federico Colella + Aleyda Resendiz + Brenda Hernandez + Riccardo Caffarella

Save this picture!
Cuexcomate Community Center / Federico Colella + Aleyda Resendiz + Brenda Hernandez + Riccardo Caffarella. Image © Jaime Navarro
Cuexcomate Community Center / Federico Colella + Aleyda Resendiz + Brenda Hernandez + Riccardo Caffarella. Image © Jaime Navarro

Plot ABC / Blue Temple

Save this picture!
Plot ABC / Blue Temple. Image © Dyl Alexander
Plot ABC / Blue Temple. Image © Dyl Alexander

Chamanga Cultural Center / Munich University of Applied Sciences + Portland State University + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura + Opción Más

Save this picture!
Chamanga Cultural Center / Munich University of Applied Sciences + Portland State University + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura + Opción Más. Image © Santiago Oviedo
Chamanga Cultural Center / Munich University of Applied Sciences + Portland State University + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura + Opción Más. Image © Santiago Oviedo

Bambu como material principal

Urban Park Micro Renovation / Atelier cnS + School of Architecture, South China University of Technology

Save this picture!
Urban Park Micro Renovation / Atelier cnS + School of Architecture, South China University of Technology. Image © Siming Wu
Urban Park Micro Renovation / Atelier cnS + School of Architecture, South China University of Technology. Image © Siming Wu

The Bamboo Hat Porch in Village / Rural Culture D-R-C

Save this picture!
The Bamboo Hat Porch in Village / Rural Culture D-R-C. Image © Gang Xiang
The Bamboo Hat Porch in Village / Rural Culture D-R-C. Image © Gang Xiang

Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.

Save this picture!
Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.. Image © Arch-Exist
Bamboo Bamboo, Canopy and Pavilions / IILab.. Image © Arch-Exist

Bamboo Theatre / DnA

Save this picture!
Bamboo Theatre / DnA. Image © Ziling Wang
Bamboo Theatre / DnA. Image © Ziling Wang

Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects

Save this picture!
Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects. Image © Inexhibit
Bamboo Stalactite / VTN Architects. Image © Inexhibit

Bamboo Pavilion / DnA

Save this picture!
Bamboo Pavilion / DnA. Image © Zhou Ruogu/Savoye Photographer
Bamboo Pavilion / DnA. Image © Zhou Ruogu/Savoye Photographer

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Giovana Martino
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Martino, Giovana. "11 Examples of Public Spaces and Facilities Using Bamboo" [Bambu em espaços públicos e coletivos: exemplos aplicados em projetos] 17 Nov 2021. ArchDaily. (Trans. Duduch, Tarsila) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/971953/examples-of-public-spaces-and-facilities-using-bamboo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream