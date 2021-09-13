From Open Methods to Fostering Dialogue: 5 Emerging Practices in Europe

Five emerging architecture studio profiles from Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Austria, the UK, and Slovakia have been chosen by New Generations, a European platform that analyses the most innovative emerging practices at the European level, providing a new space for the exchange of knowledge and confrontation, theory, and production. Since 2013, New Generations has involved more than 300 practices in a diverse program of cultural activities, such as festivals, exhibitions, open calls, video interviews, workshops, and experimental formats.

New Generations launches a fresh new media platform, offering a unique space where emerging architects can meet, exchange ideas, get inspired, and collaborate. Recent projects, job opportunities, insights, news, and profiles will be published every day. The section ‘profiles’ provides a space to those who would like to join the network of emerging practices, and present themselves to the wide community of studios involved in the cultural agenda developed by New Generations.

Archdaily and New Generations join forces! Every month Archdaily will publish a selection of studio profiles chosen from the platform of New Generations.

Exercice | Paris, FR

Our own way of doing architecture

Exercice is an architecture and design agency that strives to decompartmentalize disciplines in order to make the dialogue, to develop projects combining technicality with creativity, rigor, and freedom, in which the know-how of craftsmen are placed at the heart of the process. Founded in 2018 by Edouard Danais and Gwendal Le Bihan, they currently work out of an adapted factory in Saint-Denis, Paris, France.

Kevin Veenhuizen Architects | Amsterdam, NL

An open method

Save this picture! Bosvilla Noordwijk - Kevin Veenhuizen Architects. Image © MAW Hart Nibbrig

From “Design Workshops” with clients, to “Design Blocks” within the studio, to a “Sustainability Plan”, Kevin Veenhuizen Architects are on a path to make significant progress along the two pillars they have identified: tailored and sustainable. KVa, founded in 2013, works from their office in Amsterdam across the Netherlands.

Some Place Studio | Vienna, AT; New York, US

Expanding the limits of practice

Save this picture! Original Feelings Yoga Studio - Some PlaceStudio . Image © Linus Muellerschoen

Some Place Studio is an architectural design studio interested in the production of physical and virtual spaces. Their practice is defined by an expansive interest in contemporary issues through the lens of architectural discourse and technology. Founded by Bika Rebek and Daniel Prost, Some Place studio works within the virtual realm, seeking collaboration, flexibility and diversity in our work, our partners, and clients.

PLURAL | Bratislava, SK

Striving for versatility

Save this picture! House in the House - PLURAL . Image © Daniela Dostálková

PLURAL was founded in 2009 and is led by Martin Jančok and Michal Janák from their office in Bratislava. They are primarily concerned with form and space. PLURAL is a deeply collaborative practice working between the fields of architecture, exhibition design, as well as speculations on the city.

Fostering dialogue

Save this picture! Apartment Building on Via Carona - DF_DC. Image © Simone Bossi

DF_DC is an architecture and urban design practice based in London and Lugano, founded in 2016 by Dario Franchini and Diego Calderon. The practice has built a series of private houses, housing blocks, and public spaces in Switzerland, the UK, and Mexico, with current projects in France, Italy, and Mozambique.

