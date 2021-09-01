A Circular Summer Retreat and a Native-Tree Inspired Bungalow: 11 Unbuilt Villas Submitted to ArchDaily

Save this picture! D Residence. Image Courtesy of Jemma Chidiac Achitects _ By JPAG.co

This week’s curated selection of Best Unbuilt Architecture highlights private residential projects submitted by the ArchDaily community. From futuristic private retreats on the coast of Hawaii to a mini-housing concept on the rocky cliffs of Montenegro, this article explores residential architecture and presents projects submitted to us from all over the world.

Featuring a secluded private residence that sits between a Persian mountain and river, an interior renovation of an 80's Mediterranean house, and a minimalist forest retreat, this round-up explores the diversity of private homes and how each design responds to its site's topography, context, and to the occupants spatial needs. The selection also includes villas in Lebanon, Iran, Tanzania, Netherlands, Ivory Coast, Kosovo, and Vietnam.

+ 88

Read on to discover 11 curated projects showcasing housing typologies from around the world, along with their descriptions from the architects.

Chartigh Villa

AAD Architecture Office



Save this picture! Chartigh Villa. Image Courtesy of Pooria Mirzaee

+ 88

This villa is located in the fields of Mara, Damavand, where the location is surrounded by river and mountain. Inspired by the idea of connecting river and mountain, we tried to find a regularity in the irregular waves of the river to form the initial walls of this villa. All these walls extruded to the roof and connected to each other to shape chartigh villa. In the last floor, a swimming pool with a 5.5-meter console emerges from the heart of one of these peaks like a river, to once again reflect the fact that chartigh villa is a villa that came from nature and wants to be a part of that.

A Home for the Jorejick Family

Hacer Bozkurt & Kamile Öztürk Kösenciğ

Save this picture! A Home for the Jorejick Family. Image Courtesy of Hacer Bozkurt & Kamile Öztürk Kösenciğ

+ 88

This project was produced for an African family as a housing competition project. The house was created as modules to create an integrated relationship between interior and exterior programs. The site decisions are based on the protection of the existing path and the house is located on an empty area to allow the family to live while constructing it. In terms of sustainability and the budget of the house, accessible local materials were preferred.

Circular Villa

Antireality



Save this picture! Circular Villa . Image Courtesy of Antireality

+ 88

The CIRCULAR VILLA is a conceptual design of a summer house situated within a cliff recess. The key to this project was to design the house whose shape integrates into the structure of the rocky landscape. The white and abstract volume of the design fits within the cliff niche simultaneously does not create a direct geometrical connection. The design process was initiated as an opportunity for experimentation, searching for an idea that will integrate the function of a house with an observation spot.

D Residence

Jemma Chidiac Architects



Save this picture! D Residence. Image Courtesy of Jemma Chidiac Achitects _ By JPAG.co

+ 88

The project is located in Miziara, North Governorate of Lebanon. Sitting on an altitude of 800m, the family complex is split into three family units where the second floor, which is the main floor, acts as a mediator. Therefore, the materials chosen for the ground floors are local stone found within the local area. As for the upper floors, concrete, the indigenous architectural material, dominates as the structure is released from the ground.

JB Villa

macroepsilon atelier



Save this picture! JB Villa. Image Courtesy of macroepsilon atelier

+ 88

Located in Aintoura-Lebanon, the house belongs to a big family who shares it. The parents with their children, in-laws

and grandchildren. Dated back to the 80s this house needed a fresh contemporary look. The new layout design of the house divides it into 3 main zones. A personal suite for the parents on the ground floor with its own bathroom, big walk-in-closet, living room, personal gym and a dining room. The first floor is the main living floor with a big kitchen to serve the family, large dining room for gatherings and entertaining, main reception area and a cigar bar. The second floor is the sleeping floor for the children and the grandchildren providing enough space and privacy for each family.

L30 MINI HOME

Ksenija Gomilanovic, Nadja Milas, Andrija Kandic

Save this picture! L30 Mini Home. Image Courtesy of Ksenija, Andrija and Nadja

+ 88

The project represents a way of re-thinking mini housing, following the needs of modern way of living while not neglecting the necessary connection of humankind to the natural surroundings. It is a multifunctional, easily manipulative space that enables its users maximum comfort and flexibility. Moreover, the construction is light and easy to assemble on the site, making this project easily transportable and modularly combined into different structures and spaces.

The Open House – Chefs-in-Residence

Mr. Maw Jia Lee



Save this picture! The Open House – Chefs-in-Residence. Image Courtesy of Mr. Maw Jia Lee

+ 88

This Open House is a thesis to Malaysian food culture and cultural diversity, where a large open courtyard also acts as the main dining space where people can congregate and share a meal together on the same table. The architecture seeks to reconfigure the quintessential Malaysian shophouse eatery typology and emphasize the communal aspect of the dining experience by having 4 talented Malaysian chefs, whom all come from different cultural backgrounds, to come reside and share their culinary delights with the public.

Sa Mộc House

D12 Design

Save this picture! Sa Mộc House. Image Courtesy of D12 Design

+ 88

Sa Moc House is a bungalow with a small area located in Sapa Town, Lao Cai, Viet Nam. Inspired by the native tree, the Sa Moc tree. House Sa Moc describe the shape of Sa Moc results. With the purpose of preserving the common landscape and creating the unique features of the local culture in the language of architecture.

BREZO 2

ONNO Office



Save this picture! Villa Brezo 2. Image Courtesy of ONNO Office_ By Besim Krosa

+ 88

Set on the edge of a dense forest in Brezovica’s region, minimalist design allowing the surrounding nature to take center stage. The one-story volume rises to two stories on the north side, opening up to the forest with several large openings and an open terrace. The open-plan living area incorporates a double-height lounge in the front of which is a cylindrical wood-burning oven, kitchen and dining area.

Villa H

macroepsilon atelier



Save this picture! Villa H. Image Courtesy of macroepsilon atelier

+ 88

The contrast between the white and black, the open and closed, and the scale of the architectural elements of this villa give it a standing out contemporary aspect. Towards the street the privacy is secured by the positioning of openings and by over scaled “moucharabiya” featured wall. In opposite the villa opens up towards the back yard to maximize the views of the lagoon. The architecture of the villa consists mainly of one major wrap shaping the volumes holding in between black metal and glass. Walls and ceilings filter the light through perforated zones designed to create different moods throughout the day.

Villa Aman- VRV

Bob Manders Architecture



Save this picture! Villa Aman- VRV. Image Courtesy of Koen Verhees

+ 88

Villa Aman-VRV consists of a number of pavilions, carefully positioned in a park-like garden, located in Oisterwijk, ND. VRV was designed around a Japanese concept; creating unique shapes and structures, in such a way that the building, people, and the environment are all in a harmonious relationship. In architecture and urban design, a pavilion is a separate, autonomous structure or outbuilding. The two main pavilions of Aman-VRV were designed as simple elongated volumes, consisting of concrete, steel and wood.

HOW TO SUBMIT AN UNBUILT PROJECT

We highly appreciate the input from our readers and are always happy to see more projects designed by them. If you have an Unbuilt project to submit, click here and follow the guidelines. Our curators will review your submission and get back to you in case it is selected for a feature.