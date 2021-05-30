Advertisement

  3. It Takes a Village: Collective Led Projects from Around the World

It Takes a Village: Collective Led Projects from Around the World

A project of relevant scale is rarely a single Man’s work. From the village barn raising events done in the 18th and 19th century to the standard taskforce that a project developer engages nowadays, a build structure requires many hands on-board, bringing forth different inputs and expertise to shape and execute it.

© Diego LizamaCourtesy of ICD/ITKE© Michael Lyrenmann© Santiago Oviedo+ 35

Quite often then none these additional interventions influence the Architect’s design and decisions. A community’s needs or feedback and labor skills can indicate what is most befitting the context. Consultants and engineers of all trades can set the parameters of a certain built work and even come up with new solutions to extend the realm of design possibilities through use of available materials or new technologies.

Courtesy of ICD/ITKE
Courtesy of ICD/ITKE

Through the article, we list just a few examples of Collective, Organization or University led projects. These groups are made of diverse experts and members, besides architects, all relaying the importance that collective work plays in the creation of our built environment and how collaborative handovers can improve the quality of life in our cities. 

Related Article

The Value in Non-Traditional Expertise: How the Design Profession Has Evolved to Make Architecture Better

Lim'uhphile Co-op / Collectif saga

© Johan Badenhorst
© Johan Badenhorst

 The construction site is open to all, it gathers members of the non-profit and many local and international volunteers. Thanks to a partnership with a local NGO, the construction process becomes part of a training program, involving 5 local and unemployed youth on site.

Courtesy of Saga
Courtesy of Saga

Science Park Pavilion / LAAR

© Diego Lizama
© Diego Lizama

In 2009, in the southern zone of Yucatán, in México, a group of young students, sons, and daughters of Mayan farmers belonging to the rural community of Dzán, whose economic support consists mainly in the farming of citrus, moved by their “change their world” reckless enthusiasm, took the action into working together through science and culture with the purpose of inspiring the most vulnerable sector of the population: children and young adolescents, whose school dropout, substance abuse rates and lacking vocation were rising. 

© Diego Lizama
© Diego Lizama

Manufacturing Utopia - How Assemble is Creating a Model Factory at A/D/O

Courtesy of Sam Nixon
Courtesy of Sam Nixon

With ‘A Factory As It Might Be’, we are interested in how utopian ideas can be applied to the very practical reality of construction, and how building elements – and their method of production – can become an expression of social, economic and political aspirations – Lewis Jones, founding member of Assemble.

Haduwa Stage / [applied] Foreign Affairs, Institute of Architecture, University of Applied Arts Vienna

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

Constructing with bamboo is also meant to foster the reputation of sustainable architecture in Ghana. In this regard, the aim of the project is “to put Ghana on the world map of bamboo” (Jörg Stamm). The project was built by the authors themselves, together with local experts and workers.

© Julien Lanoo
© Julien Lanoo

ReYard House / Team Bosphorus from Turkey

© Hacer Bozkurt
© Hacer Bozkurt

Team Bosphorus is-the first Turkish team competed in Solar Decathlon-including students and professors from two well-known universities of İstanbul/Turkey; İstanbul Technical University and Yildiz Technical University. The team has been awarded in 3 categories in the competition; Innovation, Engineering and Construction, Communication and Social Awareness.

The Voxel Quarantine Cabin / Valldaura Labs

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

 The Voxel project, produced by a team made up of students, professionals, and experts from the Master in Advanced Ecological Buildings and Biocities (MAEBB) of the Institute of Advanced Architecture of Catalonia (IAAC) Valldaura Labs. It is a quarantine cabin designed for the self-confinement of one occupant. The project was designed entirely under quarantine conditions and is an architectural response to the current crisis.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Urbach Tower / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

Courtesy of ICD/ITKE
Courtesy of ICD/ITKE

Augmented Bricklaying / Gramazio Kohler Research

© Michael Lyrenmann
© Michael Lyrenmann

To address these challenges, the project “Augmented Bricklaying” reintroduces craftsmen into a digital fabrication process. By optically instructing masons with tailored digital information through a custom augmented reality user interface, a direct connection to the digital design model can be established.

© Michael Lyrenmann
© Michael Lyrenmann

A Room for Archaeologists and Kids in Pachacámac / ETH Zurich + PUCP

Courtesy of ETH Zurich, PUCP
Courtesy of ETH Zurich, PUCP

The result was fifteen projects that were presented and discussed as a group. The challenge was how to integrate the best ideas, discoveries and insights produced by the fifteen teams into a single project.

Courtesy of ETH Zurich, PUCP
Courtesy of ETH Zurich, PUCP

Chamanga Cultural Center / Munich University of Applied Sciences + Portland State University + Atarraya Taller de Arquitectura + Opción Más

© Santiago Oviedo
© Santiago Oviedo

The project was organized in two phases within a design/build framework, where students design, plan and build in collaboration with local community, professionals and professors.

© Santiago Oviedo
© Santiago Oviedo

BUGA Wood Pavilion / ICD/ITKE University of Stuttgart

Courtesy of ICD/ITKE
Courtesy of ICD/ITKE

AirMesh Pavilion / AIRLAB

Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion
Courtesy of AirMesh Pavilion

AirMesh is the world first architectural structure made of 3D printed components in stainless steel, demonstrating innovative digital design and manufacturing technologies developed by AirLab at Singapore University of Technology and Design in Singapore.

DFAB House / NCCR Digital Fabrication

© Roman Keller
© Roman Keller

The project is the result of a nationwide interdisciplinary research initiative in Switzerland, called NCCR Digital Fabrication, aimed at transforming the design and building process by integrating computational design and digital fabrication into architecture.

Timescapes Pavilion / AIRLAB

Courtesy of AIRLAB
Courtesy of AIRLAB

House of the Big Arch / Frankie Pappas

© Frankie Pappas
© Frankie Pappas

Note: The quoted texts are excerpts from the archived descriptions of each project, previously sent by the architects. Find more reference projects in this My ArchDaily folder created by the author.

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: Collective Design. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

Hana Abdel
Cite: Hana Abdel. "It Takes a Village: Collective Led Projects from Around the World" 30 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962361/it-takes-a-village-collective-led-projects-from-around-the-world> ISSN 0719-8884

