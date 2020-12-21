Winners of the 2020 Prix Versailles Announced

The annual Prix Versailles awards, created in 2015 to promote a better interaction between the cultural and the economic, announced the 2020 world winners celebrating 24 projects in the categories of Airports, Campuses, Passenger Stations, Sports, Shops & Stores, Shopping Malls, Hotels, and Restaurants.

The judging panel, comprising former UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Francesco Bandarin (Chairman of the Panel), David Adjaye, Baltasar Kormákur, Alina Cojocaru, Lu Wenyu, Thom Mayne, Anne-Sophie Pic and Trần Anh Hùng. Jérôme Gouadain, The Secretary-General of the Prix Versailles, underlined the fact that all the winning projects have embraced a sustainable approach.

Read on to see the selected projects.

Airports

Beijing Daxing International Airport / Zaha Hadid Architects

Beijing, China

Special prize Interior

Eagle County Regional Airport / Gensler

Gypsum, CO, United States

Special prize Exterior

Van Don International Airport

Vân Đồn, Vietnam

Campuses

University of Melbourne, Life Sciences Building / Hassell

Melbourne, Australia

Special prize Interior

University College London, Student Centre

London, United Kingdom

Special prize Exterior

University of Massachusetts Amherst, Isenberg School of Management Business Innovation Hub / BIG

Amherst, MA, United States

Passenger Stations

Salesforce Transit Center. San Francisco / Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects

CA, United States

Special prize Interior

Msheireb Metro Station / UNStudio

Doha, Qatar

Special prize Exterior

Køge Nord Train Station / Cobe + DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Køge, Denmark

Sports

Anoeta Stadium.

San Sebastián, Spain



Special prize Interior

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / Populus

London, United Kingdom



Special prize Exterior

Puskás Aréna Budapest. Budapest, Hungary

Shops & Stores

Boutique, Musée national du Qatar / Koichi Takada Architects

Doha, Qatar

Special prize Interior 2020

Selo / MNMA

São Paulo, Brazil

Special prize Exterior 2020

The Looking Glass / UNStudio

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Shopping Malls

The Exchange / Kengo Kuma & Associates

Sydney, Australia

Special prize Interior 2020

Jewel Changi Airport / Safdie Architects / Benoy / RSP Architects

Singapore, Singapore

Special prize Exterior 2020

Kashiyama Daikanyama / Nendo

Tokyo, Japan

Hotels

Aman Kyoto / Kerry Hill Architects

Kyoto, Japan

Special prize Interior 2020

&Beyond Sussusvlei Desert Lodge / Fox Browne Creative

Sossuvlei, Namibia

Special prize Exterior 2020

Arctic Bath / Bertil Harström / Johan Kauppi

Harads, Sweden

Restaurants

Le Ronsard / Gil Dez

Marrakech, Morocco

Special prize Interior 2020

Casa Talia / CAA Architects

Beijing, China

Special prize Exterior 2020

Under / Snøhetta

Lindesnes, Norway