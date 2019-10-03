World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pedestrian Bridge
  4. Denmark
  5. COBE
  6. 2019
  7. Køge Nord Station / COBE + DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Køge Nord Station / COBE + DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

Save this project
Køge Nord Station / COBE + DISSING+WEITLING Architecture

© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST © Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST © Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST © Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST + 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pedestrian Bridge  · 
Køge, Denmark

  • Consulting Engineers

    COWI

  • Contractor

    Bladt Industries
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST

Text description provided by the architects. Køge Nord Station was officially opened by Crown Prince Frederik at an event on May 31, 2019. The event marked the opening of the new gateway to Copenhagen, which provides access to more efficient and sustainable transport for everyone going to and from the nation’s capital.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST

And that is not all: For Køge and the rest of the region, the new project adds a landmark of international dimensions: the 225-meter-long footbridge that connects the new double-track high-speed rail line between Copenhagen and the city of Ringsted with the existing commuter urban-suburban S-train line above the Køge Bugt Highway.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST

The station architecture and technical design promote ’the good travel experience’, where the flow in- side the covered bridge is designed to offer both an open view to the north and smaller apertures in the interior wood panels toward the south. That offers views of the outside and an intimate feel as well as a good flow and zones for pausing.

Save this picture!
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST
© Rasmus Hjortshøj – COAST

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
COBE
Office
DISSING+WEITLING Architecture
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Bridges Pedestrian bridge Denmark
Cite: "Køge Nord Station / COBE + DISSING+WEITLING Architecture" 03 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925863/koge-nord-station-cobe-plus-dissing-plus-weitling-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream